Benten Technologies Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network
Benten Technologies, Inc., an award-winning social innovation company, announced it was selected as a spoke of the Investor Catalyst Hub launched by ARPA-H.MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benten Technologies, Inc., an award-winning social innovation company, is dedicated to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge digital solutions. Our mission is to positively impact health by making quality care accessible to all and transcending barriers in diverse communities. Benten Technologies is pleased to announce today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).
Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonproﬁt organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.
"As a social innovation company, our commitment lies in forging collaborations with diverse partners to tackle wicked and complex challenges in healthcare, such as maternal and child health, both nationally and globally. We are honored and thrilled to become part of a vibrant network of organizations with the opportunity to amplify and scale our research endeavors in reshaping healthcare and contributing to a brighter world." - Tony Ma, Co-Founder and President of Benten Technologies, Inc.
Benten Technologies joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H’s overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.
“Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise,” said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub.“ Our spokes comprise a richly diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation.
As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Benten Technologies gains access to potential funding and ﬂexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library.
The spoke network will continue to grow as The Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.
About Benten Technologies
"Benten Technologies, Inc., based in Manassas, Virginia, is a social innovation company specializing in digital health solutions. With a steadfast commitment to evidence-based practices, we harness the power of time, technology, and education to democratize healthcare, with a particular focus on society’s wicked problems such as maternal-child health and aging. Our mission is to craft innovative digital health solutions that leave a lasting impact on a billion lives. Founded by Tony Ma and Katie Chang, Benten Technologies is more than a company—it's an ecosystem. We bring together a diverse network of collaborators dedicated to tackling the intricate challenges in healthcare and transforming it for a better tomorrow. To learn more about our journey and contributions, please visit www.bententech.com."
Tony Ma
Benten Technologies, Inc.
+1 703-919-3234
tonyma@bententech.com
