Company Announcement Date: November 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 22, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy Company Name: Seneca Foods Corporation Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

As a precautionary measure, Seneca Foods Corporation is announcing a voluntary recall of mislabeled Hy-Vee Turkey gravy in glass jars that actually contains beef gravy. This product could potentially contain a soy allergen which is not declared on the label. Seneca is now retrieving improperly labeled Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy from its distribution system. This recall only affects Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy product sold by Hy-Vee. No other retailers are affected. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes ONLY:

Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy (12 oz glass jars)

UPC: 75450-03608

- Individual Lot Code On Lid:

A3CG162M A3CG192M

Please note this recall impacts less than 1% of this particular product sold in Hy-Vee stores. Consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.