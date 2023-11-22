Founders Trust named to the 2024 Global 100: Best Middle Market Acquiror

NAPERVILLE, IL, US, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Trust has been named to the 2024 Global 100, as Best Middle Market Acquiror. Founders Trust acquires middle market and lower middle market companies. Founders Trust is a long term investor focused on enduring stewardship and stability, which preserves each founder’s reputation in the community and long term legacy.

The Global 100 consists of only 100 of the World’s leading firms, with votes received from global readers, in over 163 countries worldwide. The purpose of the Global 100 is to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of those firms that are truly leaders within their chosen areas of specialization.

The award is conducted by EMG Publishing, a world-renowned publishing house, producing some of the world’s most coveted awards programs, recognizing and celebrating excellence across the globe. The annual awards program sets the benchmark for the most distinguished industry leaders, highest caliber teams and exemplary organizations.

Matt Williamson, Board Member at Founders Trust, said, “This award is a reflection of the profound care, dedication, and energy that each member of our team has, for our mission. It is an honor to be a part of the Global 100.”

The award program comprises a unique, proprietary selection process and ranking method. Winners are chosen based on their domestic and international work, according to a comprehensive set of criteria.

Judging processes focus strongly on the complexity and strategic significance of work conducted, underlining the importance of the recognition. The judges assess the following in their considerations:

• The strategic nature of work conducted.

• The complexity of work conducted.

• The scale of work conducted.

• Whether the work conducted was done so in a speedy manner, and within budget.

• Any ground-breaking or innovative processes used during completion of conducted work.

ABOUT FOUNDERS TRUST

For more information about Founders Trust, its acquisition criteria, process, and other information, visit www.founderstrust.org .

Contact information:

Jon Adams

Founders Trust

(312) 373-1123

jadams@founderstrust.org

www.founderstrust.org