10% - 30% of G2, TrustRadius and Capterra Reviews Are Likely to be AI-generated, According to Study by Originality.AI
In Originality.AI’s new Study, they looked at 245,000 product reviews across popular B2B software review platforms - G2, TrustRadius and Capterra.
The revelation that a substantial portion of reviews are likely to be AI-generated casts doubt on the reliability and utility of these reviews”COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originality.AI, best known for its AI Detection accuracy, Plagiarism and Fact-Checking capabilities- finds that 10% - 30% of G2, TrustRadius and Capterra Reviews are likely to be AI-Generated.
In its new study, they looked at 245,000 product reviews across popular B2B software review platforms to understand the use of AI- generated content published by these reputable platforms.
Key Findings:
AI Usage: The study found that AI-generated reviews account for a significant portion of reviews, ranging from 10% to 30%- following the introduction of ChatGPT.
Correlation with Ratings: The study found a correlation between higher ratings and AI generated content. The higher the review rating, the greater the chances that the review was crafted by an AI.
Recent Declines: G2 and TrustRadius exhibited recent declines in the percentage of AI-generated reviews published. This trend suggests a potential enhancement in AI-detection efforts on these platforms.
Growing Concerns: The study emphasizes the escalating concerns surrounding the authenticity of online reviews.
The revelation that a substantial portion of reviews are likely to be AI-generated casts doubt on the reliability and utility of these reviews, prompting critical questions about the examination of current verification processes for any review platform.
As the landscape of user generated content evolves, Originality.AI remains at the forefront of research, committed to promoting transparency and the ethical use of AI generated content.
