SPH Engineering Celebrates Drone Show Competition Results with Award Ceremony and Spectacular Drone Show by Sky Elements in Vegas

SPH Engineering, a leading expert in the development of drone show technologies, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 4th International Drone Show Competition and to commemorate the remarkable innovations and creativity within the world of drone shows. The event is scheduled to take place on December 4th, 2023, at 6:15 pm at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the LDI 2023 Expo. In partnership with Sky Elements, SPH Engineering will host a breathtaking Drone Show, showcasing the outstanding achievements of the Drone Show Competition. The evening will also feature an Award Ceremony, recognizing and rewarding the exceptional participants of the competition.

The 4th International Drone Show Competition marks the culmination of a year filled with innovation in the drone show industry. Alexander Levandovskiy, Head of Drone Show Technologies at SPH Engineering, stated: "Our mission is clear: to unite the brightest minds from around the globe, showcase their mesmerizing drone shows, and foster a sense of the Drone Show Community. This year, we are proud to extend the competition and host it at LDI, creating a historic event that pushes the boundaries of collaboration and highlights the immense talent in the drone show industry."

This year, the 4th Drone Show Competition proposed applications in 8 categories, including Best Drone Show Animation (300 drones), Best Drone Show at the Event, Best Drone Show Storytelling, Best Drone Show as a Marketing Tool, Drone Show for Raising Social Awareness, Drone Show with a Small Fleet (up to 100 drones), Best Collaborative Drone Show, and Best Rising Star Drone Show (New Business). The winners of each category will be presented through a special closed Award Ceremony at LDI. Along with industry recognition, winners of the most captivating works and future show concepts will have the opportunity to present their drone show choreography at the International Drone Show Festival in Spain in 2024. Additionally, winners may receive prizes such as FPV Drones, tickets to Cannes Lions 2024, tickets to one of the most influential design events globally—the International Forum SIGGRAPH Asia 2024—and more.

About the International Drone Show Competition

In 2020, SPH Engineering kicked off the 1st International Drone Show Choreography Competition. In 3 years, this contest has evolved into a broader Drone Show Competition, with 469 entries from 104 countries and honoring 31 outstanding winners. The Competition aims to bring together the best representatives of the drone show industry and present their amazing drone light shows and projects to the whole world!

About Sky Elements Drone Shows

Sky Elements Drone Shows, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a Guinness World Record holding drone light show company that has produced hundreds of drone light shows throughout the United States and internationally. Sky Elements Drone Shows brings exciting aerial entertainment to community events, private parties, and corporate events, both large and intimate. Find out more about Sky Elements Drone Shows by visiting skyelementsdrones.com, and stay connected on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok accounts.