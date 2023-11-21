State Secretary Štucin attends the Ministerial Meeting of the Central European Initiative

SLOVENIA, November 21 - Attention was also paid to initiatives and projects to provide assistance to Ukraine and to the most severely affected sectors.

State Secretary Marko Štucin underlined his support for the EU enlargement process, advocating a geographically balanced approach between the Western Balkan countries and the countries of the so-called Associated Trio (Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine).

"I see the Central European Initiative and its potential as a promoter of EU integration and as an effective platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience, which gives major impetus to the role of regional cooperation in the region. The European integration process is the only viable solution to safeguard peace, security and economic prosperity in the region. In this sense, regional cooperation is seen as a model for promoting a process based on mutual cooperation, solidarity and cohesion between countries, which is also a prerequisite for EU integration," State Secretary Štucin said at the plenary meeting of the CEI member states.

At the end of the meeting, the participants adopted the CEI Plan of Action 2024-2026 and a Joint Statement.

On the margins of the Ministerial Meeting, State Secretary Štucin held bilateral meetings with Josip Brkić, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Besart Kadia, Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania. The talks focused on current EU enlargement aspects, with State Secretary Štucin confirming Slovenia's commitment to seeking support for the progress of both countries on their respective European paths.