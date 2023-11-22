Councilmembers Host Press Conference on Proposed Zoning Measure to Promote Housing Near Transit Hubs

MARYLAND, November 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

From the Offices of Council President Evan Glass, Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Kristin Mink

Council President Glass, Vice President Friedson and Councilmember Mink will introduce a new zoning measure to encourage car-free living and the development of more housing near transit by eliminating parking requirements

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass, Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Kristin Mink will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building to announce the introduction of a zoning measure that would promote car-free living and more housing near transit hubs by reducing parking requirements.

If adopted, Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-10, Parking, Queuing and Loading – Calculation of Required Parking, would encourage the development of housing, including affordable units, near transit corridors and would help Montgomery County reach its climate goals by taking cars off the road.