Councilmembers Host Press Conference on Proposed Zoning Measure to Promote Housing Near Transit Hubs
MARYLAND, November 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
From the Offices of Council President Evan Glass, Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Kristin Mink
Council President Glass, Vice President Friedson and Councilmember Mink will introduce a new zoning measure to encourage car-free living and the development of more housing near transit by eliminating parking requirements
Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass, Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmember Kristin Mink will hold a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m. at the Council Office Building to announce the introduction of a zoning measure that would promote car-free living and more housing near transit hubs by reducing parking requirements.
If adopted, Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-10, Parking, Queuing and Loading – Calculation of Required Parking, would encourage the development of housing, including affordable units, near transit corridors and would help Montgomery County reach its climate goals by taking cars off the road.
The proposed zoning measure would eliminate parking requirements within a half-mile radius of a Metro and Purple Line station and within a quarter-mile radius of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations and generally amend sections of the Montgomery County Zoning Ordinance as it relates to parking, queuing and loading of vehicles near transit.
Who: Council President Evan Glass, chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee; Vice President Andrew Friedson, chair of the Planning, Housing and Parks Committee; Councilmember Kristin Mink; and housing affordability and transit advocates.
What: Press conference to introduce zoning measure that would reduce parking requirements near transit hubs.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 3rd floor.
Parking: Available at the juror parking lot on E. Jefferson St. or directly across the street from the front of the Council Building on Maryland Ave.
