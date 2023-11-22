General and Cosmetic Dentistry in the Lehigh Valley Available from Dr. Matthew Lang at Center Valley Dental

Castle Dental is now Center Valley Dental

Center Valley Dental offers tooth cleanings and cosmetics dentistry services to Lehigh Valley residents.

From basic dental check-ups and fillings to more specialized treatments like dental implants, we aim to address a wide spectrum of dental needs conveniently and affordably for patients.” — Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley Dental offers general dentistry services in the Lehigh Valley. Led by Dr. Matthew Lang and Dr. Damien Ren, the practice provides a range of general dentistry treatments for children and adults, in addition to cosmetic procedures such as CEREC crowns and dental implants.

Dr. Lang states, "Our goal is to offer consistent and reliable dental care to our patients. From basic dental check-ups and fillings to more specialized treatments like dental implants, we aim to address a wide spectrum of dental needs conveniently and affordably for patients."

Utilizing modern technology, Center Valley Dental incorporates tools like digital x-rays and intra-oral cameras in its procedures. These tools are designed to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of treatments, such as CEREC crowns, which can be made in a single visit thanks to this advanced technology.

In addition to dental crowns, Center Valley Dental offers cosmetic dentistry services such as dental implants, veneers, and tooth whitening. The Lehigh Valley dentist also provides general dentistry services, including fillings, cleanings, and fluoride treatments.

Appointments can be scheduled online at https://centervalleydental.com/request-an-appointment/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Damien Ren offer patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more, visit https://centervalleydental.com/.