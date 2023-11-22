Hiker Fatality on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

November 21, 2023

Jaffrey, NH – On November 21, 2023 at approximately 11:15 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a medical emergency on the Marlborough Trail on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey. It was reported that Kenneth Swymer Sr., 70, of Keene had collapsed along the Marlborough Trail and was not responsive. Swymer was hiking with a close friend who immediately called 911 and began and continued CPR until assistance arrived. Unfortunately, life-saving measures were not successful and Swymer succumbed to his medical emergency.

Conservation Officers, along with Police Officers from Troy and Jaffrey, medical personnel from the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service, volunteers from Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and Fire Fighters from Jaffrey, Keene, Dublin, and Swanzey all responded immediately to assist.