St. Helen School in Newbury, Ohio Announces Participation in "We Give Catholic" Day on November 28
St. Helen School, a beacon of educational excellence in Newbury, Ohio, announces its participation in "We Give Catholic," Ohio’s day of Catholic giving.
We are thrilled to be a part of 'We Give Catholic' and appreciate the opportunity it provides to strengthen our commitment to providing a secure and safe learning environment”NEWBURY, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Helen School, a beacon of educational excellence in Newbury, Ohio, is excited to announce its participation in "We Give Catholic," Northeast Ohio’s premier online day of Catholic giving. The event, scheduled for November 28, aims to garner support for over 230 Catholic organizations in the region, with St. Helen School focusing on enhancing safety on its campus.
— Principal Steve Martin
"We Give Catholic" provides an incredible opportunity for supporters of Catholic education to come together and make a significant impact on the future of St. Helen School. The funds raised during this online giving day will be dedicated to fortifying safety measures on campus, ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for students, faculty, and staff.
"We are thrilled to be a part of 'We Give Catholic' and appreciate the opportunity it provides to strengthen our commitment to providing a secure and innovative learning environment," said Principal Steve Martin at St. Helen School. "The funds raised will contribute directly to enhancing our safety infrastructure, allowing us to continue delivering top-notch education while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff."
The school encourages alumni, parents, friends, and the wider community to join hands in supporting this crucial initiative. By contributing to "We Give Catholic" on November 28th, donors can play a pivotal role in advancing St. Helen School's mission of excellence in education.
To donate and learn more about St. Helen School's participation in "We Give Catholic," please visit the donation page.
About St. Helen School:
St. Helen School, located in Newbury, Ohio, is a thriving Catholic educational institution dedicated to nurturing the academic, spiritual, and personal growth of its students. Committed to excellence, St. Helen School provides a dynamic learning environment that fosters a love of learning and prepares students for success in the modern world.
Steve Martin
St. Helen School
+1 (440) 564-7125
smartin@sthelen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook