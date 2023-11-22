Floatie Kings Introduces The Launch of Their New Product Line: Custom Furry Inflatables

Miami, Florida – Floatie Kings, a leading producer of custom inflatables and pool floats, is excited to announce the launch of its custom furry inflatables. With their unique and eye-catching designs, Floatie Kings exclusive new product line is the ideal way to help brands soar above the competition during the fall and winter season.

Offering worldwide shipping, the fastest turnaround times in the industry, and with each inflatable being created by an award-winning design team, Floatie Kings’ new custom furry inflatables product line was launched to help brands craft innovative inflatables that effectively grab customers’ attention and boost their online viability during the busy Christmas period.

“Don’t miss your opportunity to make a lasting impression with eye-catching inflatable furry,” said a spokesperson from Floatie Kings. “There’s no minimum order size. Get exactly what you need to impact the audience immediately. Let us start creating your unique design today and make your brand stand out!”

In collaboration with Floatie Kings’ custom winter inflatables for brand promotion product line that provides customers and brands the opportunity to work with artists to create one-of-a-kind winter inflatables, such as snow globes, giant Santas, Christmas trees, and candy canes for events or memorable yard parties, the company’s exclusive custom furry inflatables are the ideal winter strategy.

Floatie Kings’ custom furry inflatables are eye-catching creations that are expertly created with fantastic design, format and are available in a range of colors to perfectly showcase a customer’s unique personality and style.

With a dedication to helping companies reduce their carbon footprint and impress customers with their commitment to the planet, Floatie Kings’ custom furry inflatables are crafted from high-quality eco-friendly materials, such as Oxford cloth and PVC tarpaulin (both constant and sealed air) and stand at least 2 meters high, as well as being available in various unique shapes and designs.

Furry inflatables require a blower and can be displayed indoors and outdoors. The shape and size of a furry inflatable can determine whether they have a built-in blower. Each takes, on average, 10-15 days to complete, ensuring a brand’s marketing campaign stays on track and has been shown to be a hit on social media, with customers loving to share photos with Floatie Kings’ furry inflatables.

Each custom furry inflatable created by Floatie Kings is designed to be a masterpiece that steals the spotlight at product launches, trade shows, parties, or festivals with their versatile, attention-grabbing, and colorful designs. With options to enhance furry inflatables with LED lights, Floatie Kings’ new exclusive product line ensures that whatever the occasion, with its custom furry inflatables, brands can create unforgettable marketing moments.

About Floatie Kings

Founded in 2015 with the dream of spreading California pool party culture across the world, Floatie Kings has earned its reputation for creating the number one luxury, custom-designed inflatables, and pool floats in the world. With an award-winning design team, the fastest turnaround times in the industry, and being the top choice for global brands, including Google, Saint Laurent, Drops, and McDonalds, as well as participating in major events, such as Burning Man and Cirque Du Soleil, Floatie Kings is renowned for bringing its clients inflatable dreams to life.

More Information

To learn more about Floatie Kings and the launch of its new custom furry inflatables product line, please visit the website at https://floatiekings.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/floatie-kings-introduces-the-launch-of-their-new-product-line-custom-furry-inflatables/

About Floatie Kings (Floaties, LLC)

Founded in 2015, Floatie Kings was inspired by our love of summer and a dream of spreading California pool party culture across the world.

Contact Floatie Kings (Floaties, LLC)

284 NE 60th Street

Miami

Florida 33137

United States

Website: https://floatiekings.com/