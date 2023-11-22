Davidek Law Firm Announce Award Winning Lawyer Amanda Batsche Joining The Firm

New Braunfels, Texas – Davidek Law Firm is proud to announce that Amanda Batsche, who has won several notable awards during her legal career, such as San Antonio’s ‘Peer Nominated Best Estate Planning Lawyers 2020’ and ‘A Thompson Reuters Super Lawyers Rising Star 2021, 2022 and 2023’ in Estate Planning, will be joining the law firm as an Of-Counsel Attorney.

Amanda Batsche completed her undergraduate degree at Texas A&M University, College Station, and went on to complete her law degree at St. Mary’s University School of Law. While at St. Mary’s, she received a Dean’s Scholarship and was inducted into Phi Delta Phi Legal Honors Fraternity. She also participated on the external advocacy mock trial team and advanced to the semi-finals in the Wayne and Maxine Scott Negotiation Competition. Upon graduation, she was awarded a Pro Bono Legal Services Award.

Throughout her legal career, Amanda has been on a mission to empower families by educating parents and guardians on how to protect their families, the importance of estate planning documents, and designating guardians for children. She excels in guiding her clients through the overwhelming labyrinth of financial and legal decisions to create the essential documents that take care of their families. Her previous experience in litigating probate and guardianship cases has given Amanda the perspective and shown her many pitfalls in the implementation of an otherwise well-drafted plan. Amanda has experience advising individuals in various stages and places in life, planning for young professionals, individuals with special needs, blended families, newlyweds, and retirees.

Davidek Law Firm is excited to have Amanda join its team as a davidek law firm estate planning attorney and continue to help provide families with unique estate plans that meet their specific needs and protect their family’s future.

Protecting Families Futures

Davidek Law Firm offers a variety of high-quality legal services that aim to make clients feel empowered, prepared, and informed. The firm’s team of professional, highly skilled, and experienced lawyers each possess a unique set of skills but share the commitment of helping their clients achieve the best outcomes possible.

A spokesperson from Davidek Law Firm said, “At Davidek Law Firm, PLLC, we will educate you and take the time to get to know you, your family, your concerns, your goals, and your issues. We will also gladly and patiently answer all your questions to develop a customized estate plan just for you and your loved ones.”

Some of Davidek Law Firm’s services include:

Wills and Trusts

By opting for a davidek law firm, wills and trusts attorney clients can access the legal process that gives recognition to a will and appoints the executor who will administer the estate and distribute assets to the intended beneficiaries.

Estate Planning

Estate planning is the preparation of tasks that serve to manage an individual’s asset base in the event of their incapacity or death. Davidek Law Firm helps clients feel confident by working with them to create a personalized plan that protects their families’ futures.

Asset Protection

Divorce, inheritance, health issues, creditors, employees, theft, changing markets, malpractice suits, sexual harassment claims, natural disasters, and disgruntled business partners are just a few issues that can result in devastating lawsuits for unprepared business owners. A davidek law firm asset protection attorney assists clients in organizing their financial affairs in such a manner as to safeguard assets from risk of exposure.

Small Business General Counsel

For businesses that require help in capturing value in legal issues and managing risks, a davidek law firm business lawyer has the expertise and legal knowledge to enable others to live their business dream.

To learn more about Davidek Law Firm, PLLC, and Amanda Batsche as the law firm’s new Of-Counsel Attorney, please visit https://www.davideklaw.com/.

