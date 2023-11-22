MMUN Honors King Oyanka
Ghana's King Oyanka named Honorary Emissary for West Africa education by MMUN
This is more than an honor, it is a responsibility, said King Oyanka”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MMUN Honors King Oyanka
At a special ceremony today Montessori Model United Nations, one of the leading international Model UN programs, honored His Excellency King Ayitey Anumle Oyanka of Ghana by recognizing his leadership in helping and encouraging the children of Ghana to continue their education. In addition, in recognition of his concern for the education of all the children in West Africa, MMUN issued a Proclamation appointing King Oyanka as Honorary Emissary of Education for West Africa. As such he will be responsible for helping to introduce the students of West Africa to their global peers and new opportunities through participation in MMUN’s online programming. “We have worked with his Excellency to develop a pilot program that will meet the needs of teachers and students,” said MMUN Chairman Michael Jacobson. “In collaboration with his Excellency, we will supplement the salaries of teachers introducing MMUN to their students, and we will provide students scholarships to our special online conference program.” King Oyanka added, “The world is changing at a fast pace, and I do not want the youth of West Africa to get left behind.” Jacobson added, “As Honorary Emissary, his Excellency will be tasked with engaging academic leaders and area corporate employers in helping to support the teachers and youth participating in the MMUN curriculum.” To which his Excellency responded, “This is more than an honor, this is a challenging responsibility, and I am proud to accept the challenge.”
About MMUN
Based in New York City, MMUN, in its 18th year is a 501 (c) (3) Not for Profit NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. It is one of the largest Model UN programs with a focus on youth 9-16 years of age, and one of the few Model UNs with international programming. MMUN hosts annual international conferences online and on site in New York City and Rome.
About King Oyanka
His Excellency, King Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, is a leader and Chairman of Anamase Royal Alliance Council of Akyem Bosome Anamase in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Long recognized as a leader within Ghana and tribal lands, His Excellency has sponsored important efforts to improve the lives and opportunities of Ghana youth.
