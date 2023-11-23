Captiv Techno Solutions - Crowned CIO Insider's IBM Solution Provider of the Year 2023
CIO Insider's choice of IBM Solution Provider of the Year 2023 goes to Captiv Techno Solutions Private Limited, a Triumph in Technological Excellence
In the pulsating world of technology, leadership isn't just earned; it's recognized. Captiv Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd, a formidable player in the technology landscape, has not only earned its stripes as a game-changer but has achieved the distinguished title of CIO Insider's IBM Solution Provider of the Year. This prestigious award is a testament to Captiv's unyielding commitment to technological excellence.
The Netflix Moment: A Lesson in Transformation
Captiv's trajectory parallels the transformative journey of Netflix from a DVD-by-mail service to a global streaming giant. Founded in December 2020, the company has quickly become a trendsetter in the industry, and now, with the honor of being named IBM Solution Provider of the Year, it stands as an exemplar of technological prowess.
A Journey Marked by Innovation and Growth
Captiv's remarkable journey is characterized by innovation and rapid growth, achieving a staggering 3x growth in its first year and an impressive 5x growth in the subsequent year. The global presence of Captiv, including offices in Singapore and upcoming establishments in Dubai and Manila, is a testament to its growing influence in the technology sector.
Chairman's Vision and Digital Expertise
At the helm of this achievement is Mr. Saravanan Krishnamoorthy, a seasoned digital transformation expert and change manager. With a track record of executing digital projects worth $40 million during his eight years in public service, Mr. Krishnamoorthy's leadership has been pivotal in Captiv's ascent to becoming CIO Insider's IBM Solution Provider of the Year.
Exclusive Interview with Saravanan Krishnamoorthy, Chairman, Captiv
In an exclusive interview with CIO Insider, Mr. Krishnamoorthy shed light on Captiv's organizational ethos, growth journey, and the significance of being recognized as IBM Solution Provider of the Year. Here are excerpts from the interview:
On Achieving CIO Insider's IBM Solution Provider of the Year:
"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to technological excellence. Being named IBM Solution Provider of the Year by CIO Insider is a tremendous honor, and it reaffirms our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that truly make an impact."
On Building Strong Client Relationships:
"Our approach of providing solutions, not just selling products, has been key to our success. This recognition further validates that our clients appreciate our commitment to solving their problems and delivering exceptional value."
On the Outcome of Captiv's Approach:
"The customer experience and repeated customers have become a huge part of our success. This award is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of technological innovation."
On Captiv's Positioning in the Industry:
"We are not just a technology company; we are a partner in technological transformation. This award solidifies our position and encourages us to explore new frontiers in providing solutions to complex technological challenges."
Future-Ready and Beyond: Captiv's Niche in the Technology Space
Captiv Techno Solutions' recognition as CIO Insider's IBM Solution Provider of the Year is not just an accolade; it is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence. With a clear focus on the next five years and operating in areas listed in Gartner's hype cycle, Captiv is poised to continue its journey as a leading force in technological innovation.
In an industry that demands not just innovation but recognition of excellence, Captiv Techno Solutions stands tall, holding the title of CIO Insider's IBM Solution Provider of the Year as a symbol of its unwavering commitment to delivering excellence at every step.
