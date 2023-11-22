Dentulu Partners with Perio Protect to Transform At-Home Dental Care Nationwide

Dentulu is the nation's largest Virtual Dental Office

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in dental care delivery, enhancing accessibility with a focus on home care, prevention and early intervention.

By offering Perio Protect’s renowned custom tray, Dentulu aims to empower patients to take control of their oral health.” — Dr. Arash Hakhamian

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentulu , the nation's leading Virtual Dental Office, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Perio Protect , a pioneer in FDA-cleared custom trays providing advanced periodontal care. This dynamic collaboration marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing dental care delivery, enhancing accessibility, and shifting the focus towards prevention and early intervention through at-home dental care.The dental industry has witnessed a transformative shift towards telehealth and virtual healthcare services, with Dentulu leading the way as the largest Virtual Dental Office in the nation. This partnership with Perio Protect amplifies Dentulu's commitment to providing patients across the nation with comprehensive and accessible dental solutions from the comfort of their own homes. Dentulu, a two-time Cellerant Best of Class winner, has now partnered with a growing number of other Best of Class winners and has now chosen Perio Protect, this year's best of class Hygiene winner, as part of its growing number of dental offerings to its nationwide patient network.Access to quality dental care remains a pressing issue for millions of Americans, particularly those in underserved communities and rural areas. Dentulu's virtual platform bridges this gap by connecting patients with experienced Teledentists, offering a wide range of dental services at their fingertips. Perio Protect's innovative products and treatments complement Dentulu’s growing at-home salivary testing offerings and offers solutions beyond triaging and virtual video consultations alone.“Prevention is at the heart of the Dentulu-Perio Protect partnership and is aligned with the recently announced vision of the ADA and Forsyth who have emphasized an increased focus on salivary diagnostics, minimally invasive dentistry, and improvements of the oral microbiome through early intervention,” explains Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO of Dentulu. “By offering Perio Protect’s renowned custom tray to improve restorative and periodontal care, Dentulu aims to empower patients to take control of their oral health and shift the focus on preventing and reversing both cavities and periodontal disease,” continues Dr. Hakhamian.“More than a decade of growth and success is not only a reflection of our commitment to scientific excellence but also a testament to our tireless pursuit of improving the lives of patients, " explains Tanya Dunlap, Vice President of Perio Protect. Tanya continues, “This collaboration represents an honor and an opportunity to extend the reach of our advanced periodontal care solutions to patients nationwide utilizing Dentulu’s extensive dental network. Both companies are perfectly aligned with a common mission to improve the health and wellbeing of patients.”Dentulu patients will receive care under the supervision of licensed dentists who will evaluate the patient's needs and prescribe the appropriate treatment. Patients who require restorative procedures or periodontal therapy will be referred by Dentulu virtual dentists to local dental offices that are currently a part of Dentulu’s network. Patients will also be offered financing opportunities to help them with payment plans to make dental services more affordable.By providing Perio Protect home care to patients, Dentulu is at the forefront of eliminating geographical barriers and ensuring everyone receives the care they need. Dentulu's platform streamlines the delivery of Perio Protect products to patients' doorsteps, making it easier than ever to follow prescribed treatment plans and oral hygiene routines. Teledentists work closely with patients to create personalized treatment plans, ensuring that each individual's unique needs are met. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving patients' oral health, resulting in healthier smiles and enhanced overall well-being.This partnership between Dentulu and Perio Protect holds the promise of transforming the dental care landscape nationwide, addressing the critical need for accessible, preventive, and early intervention-focused dental solutions.For media inquiries, please contact:Dentulu IncDawn SimpsonPress ManagerEmail: dawn@dentulu.comPerio ProtectTanya DunlapVice PresidentEmail: support@perioprotect.comAbout Dentulu:Dentulu is the nation's largest Virtual Dental Office, dedicated to bringing quality dental care to patients nationwide through innovative telehealth solutions. With a network of experienced Teledentists and a wide range of dental services, Dentulu is redefining how dental care is accessed and delivered. Dentulu works with licensed dentists, dental laboratories, and product companies to increase accessibility to care and improve patient outcomes. Dentulu encourages dentists, dental offices, DSOs and vendors to partner with Dentulu and help shape a better future for dentistry and dental patients. To learn more, visit www.dentulu.com/perioprotect About Perio Protect:Perio Protect was founded in 2005 to improve periodontal care non-invasively with more predictable, successful outcomes. The mission has always been two-fold: to reduce the incidence of periodontal disease and to reduce the chronic oral inflammatory burdens that contribute to systemic inflammation. Having created this sector for non-invasive periodontal tray therapy in the dental marketplace, Perio Protect remains the innovator looking to science to develop the best, non-antibiotic options for patient treatment. In terms of business strategy, Perio Protect creates turn-key solutions for clinical success and practice growth.For more information on Perio Tray™ therapy from Perio Protect, visit http://perioprotect.com/how-it-works/

What's wrong with your toothbrush?