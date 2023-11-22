Việt Nam stands as a secure destination: Minister

VIETNAM, November 22 - HÀ NỘI — In the face of the intricate global transformations, Việt Nam stands as a steadfast and secure destination, said General Tô Lâm, Minister of Public Security, who emphasised the imperative of confirming this fact to instill a sense of security among voters and citizens nationwide.

During the National Assembly’s meeting on November 21, General Tô Lâm expounded on the complex global and regional landscape since the onset of 2023, acknowledging the profound impact on domestic affairs. The challenges compounded by the enduring COVID-19 pandemic have amplified the factors contributing to crime and law violations, prompting a detailed report and the reception of delegates' opinions.

Despite these challenges, the minister emphasised that, under the guidance of the Party and State and through the collaborative efforts of various Government entities at both central and local levels, the national police force has played a pivotal role. Their proactive implementation of plans and solutions has yielded positive results in preventing and combating criminal activities.

In his comprehensive overview, Lâm said that the overall security and order situation in the country is effectively managed. The social environment is maintained as secure and safe, contributing to the economic and social development of Việt Nam. He said that this accomplishment is a collective endeavour and a testament to the nation's resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

To further strengthen trust in the Party, State, and law enforcement agencies, the minister stressed the importance of confirming Việt Nam's status as a secure and safe destination amidst the dynamic global shifts.

However, acknowledging the emergence of specific challenges in different sectors, Lâm highlighted the need for attention and resolution. During the discussions, National Assembly deputies identified numerous issues, limitations, and obstacles in the efforts to prevent and combat crimes and law violations.

According to statistics presented, approximately 20 deputies participated in discussions on enhancing the quality of crime prevention and control. Some anticipated an increase in certain types of crimes in 2023, prompting calls for evaluations of the root causes, including those related to online and social activities, as well as the impact on education and training.

The minister pointed out that the authorities are facing an extensive workload in 2023, with nearly 170,000 reported crimes, over 134,000 cases involving almost 210,000 defendants, and over six million instances of administrative violations.

Despite the substantial efforts, Minister Tô Lâm acknowledged existing shortcomings and limitations, attributing them to subjective issues within the authorities, challenges in implementing preventive measures, and occasional misconduct by a small number of officers and soldiers.

Furthermore, he outlined difficulties related to legal and policy mechanisms, as well as resource constraints in personnel and funding. He acknowledged that some challenges can be immediately addressed, while others may require more time.

He emphasised the heavy, difficult, and urgent nature of the task of ensuring security and order in the rapidly evolving and complex environment, adding that the Government and the Ministry of Public Security expected to receive continued attention, support, and supervision from the National Assembly and its deputies to enhance the effectiveness of future crime prevention and law enforcement efforts. — VNS