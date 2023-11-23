Xcede Group Celebrates Double Victory at the 2023 British Recruitment Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Xcede Group is proud to announce an incredible achievement at the 2023 British Recruitment Awards. Our two specialist brands, Xcede and EarthStream, emerged victorious in their respective categories, strengthening our position as leaders in the recruitment industry.
The British Recruitment Awards, powered by the esteemed employee insight platform New Possible, are a celebration of excellence in the recruitment industry. The awards recognise and honour the most innovative and successful recruitment agencies and individuals who have made a significant impact in the industry. This year, Xcede and EarthStream stood out among tough competition and were recognised for their exceptional work.
Xcede, our specialist brand in technology recruitment, was awarded the title of "Best Technology Recruitment Agency of the Year" for its outstanding track record in placing top talent in the technology sector. EarthStream, our specialist brand in energy and industrial tech recruitment, was named "Best Engineering Recruitment Agency of the Year" for its exceptional service and expertise in this field. For more information, please visit here - Xcede Group Celebrates at the British Recruitment Awards 2023.
"We are thrilled and honoured to receive these awards. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams at Xcede and EarthStream. We are committed to providing the best recruitment services to our clients and candidates, and these awards are a recognition of our efforts," said Xcede Group CEO, Adam Marsh.
We would like to thank our clients, candidates, and employees for their continuous support and trust in our services. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional recruitment solutions in the years to come.
For more information about the Xcede Group and its specialist brands, please visit our website at www.xcedegroup.com.
Jan Gok
