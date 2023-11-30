New Odeeo insights reveal more than 90% of mobile gamers choose to engage with in-game audio ads
Odeeo analysed 75 million in-game audio ad impressions on its platform across 400 game titles, revealing behavior insights that change the game for advertisers
We’re eager to help all advertisers, regardless of size or experience with audio, unlock the power of in-game advertising.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the leading in-game audio advertising platform, has today released findings from its platform that show how ad position, length and volume impact advertising performance.
— Amit Monheit, CEO of Odeeo
The results are based on 75 million in-game audio ad impressions across 400 game titles with Odeeo’s mobile publishing partners, including four of the top five gaming studios by download. Odeeo’s in-game units allow advertisers to reach players at their most engaged through a clickable on-screen icon, instead of interrupting the fun with frustrating full screen ads which interrupt gameplay.
The key findings from the analysis show that:
- More than 90% of audio ads are not skipped by gamers.
- Listen Through Rates (LTR) of over 80% are achieved on audio ads heard through the Odeeo platform. The high LTR was unaffected by the volume level set on a player’s device. Completion rate for shorter ads reached more than 95%.
- The first ad of the session gained the highest click through rates, and had a skip rate of just 6%. While click through rate declines throughout the session, the fifth and later ad position still averaged a more than 1% click through rate which is well above the industry benchmark.
- Game volume impacts engagement - the analysis shows that the majority of mobile gamers have their mobile device volume on during gameplay above the standardised audibility threshold of 10%, creating a monetisation opportunity for publishers and a new way to reach audiences for advertisers.
- Click through rates for ads increase steadily until a player's volume hits 60% of device capacity, where it levels off.
Recommendations from the analysis present brands with valuable insight on exactly how to further their reach to the world’s captive audience of three billion mobile gamers.
Advertisers are quickly adopting this powerful new channel to extend their reach to what is for some, an untapped market of consumers. Tips for advertisers include:
- Shorter ads mean greater success - Better engagement and completion rates can be achieved by making the most of the initial 10 seconds of an ad.
- Balance the volume in adverts - Advertisers should ensure that ad volume is balanced to avoid muting or skipping - ads need to be as non-disruptive to players’ experience as possible.
- Bid on ad position wisely - The first ad position often garnered the highest click-through rates, making it an ideal spot for ads with a strong call-to-action.
Amit Monheit, CEO of Odeeo says, “Over the past few years, we’ve had the privilege to run thousands of campaigns for major advertisers all around the world. As our offering has started to mature, we’re now able to quantify the impact of different drivers of ad performance at scale, and it’s exciting to share these insights with our partners. We’re eager to help all advertisers, regardless of size or experience with audio, unlock the power of in-game advertising.”
