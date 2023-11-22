According to a new press release, Genentech, a leading biotechnology company, has recently announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA, a renowned technology company, to advance its efforts in drug discovery and development through the application of artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership aims to harness the power of NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI technologies to accelerate the identification […]

The post NVIDIA Collaborates with Genentech to Speed Up Drug Discovery and Development Using AI appeared first on DATAVERSITY.