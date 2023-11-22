Addlly.AI Emerges as Finalist for Prestigious ASEAN Digital Awards 2024

Addlly AI is an ASEAN Digital Awards Finalist

Singapore-based Addlly.AI is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious ASEAN Digital Awards 2024.

RAFFLES, SINGAPORE, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a significant milestone in market acceptance and innovation, Singapore-based Addlly. AI is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious ASEAN Digital Awards 2024. This notable accomplishment underscores Addlly.AI's impactful presence and commitment to pioneering advancements in AI-driven marketing.

Unique for being the sole finalist from Singapore in the Digital Content category, Addlly.AI's recognition at the ASEAN Digital Awards is a testament to its role as a leader in Generative AI powered marketing content creation. The company has distinguished itself with ground breaking AI-driven digital marketing tools, emphasizing its position at the forefront of technological innovation.

The ASEAN Digital Awards celebrates innovations contributing significantly to the region's digital ecosystem, encompassing categories like Digital Content, Digital Start-up, and Digital Innovation. These awards, integral to the ASEAN ICT Masterplan 2015, aim to foster a future where digital technologies enhance resilience and prosperity in the ASEAN region.

This recognition is a natural progression for those familiar with Addlly's impactful work. The Addlly.AI platform empowers companies to craft intelligent, SEO-optimized, and brand-aligned narratives that deeply resonate, fostering stronger connections with their audiences. Since its official launch on October 16 this year, Addlly has experienced remarkable growth, boasting 50 beta users and a rapidly expanding client base.

"We are thrilled to be named finalists for the ASEAN Digital Awards," shares Tina Chopra, Co-founder and CEO of Addlly.AI. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and the entire Addlly community for their unwavering support."

Addlly acknowledges the pivotal role played by its clients and partners in its journey of growth. The company is poised to leverage this success, aiming to further establish itself as a leader in Generative AI. Addlly is committed to delivering exceptional value through top-tier services and solutions.

