Chromatin priming elements direct tissue-specific gene activity before hematopoietic specification

We recently developed a global functional method that allowed us to assay enhancer activity of individual elements at five different stages during the in vitro differentiation of embryonic stem cells (ESCs) to blood ( Edginton-White et al, 2023 ). In the work presented here, we updated the coverage of our enhancer database and identified multiple cis-regulatory elements which are activated at the level of chromatin as a nuclease hypersensitive site before the onset of expression of the linked gene. We show that (i) with the exception of enhancer transcripts, such elements do not have molecular or sequence features that distinguish them from enhancer elements, (ii) and that primed sites are part of a wider GRN that prepares blood cell-specific genes for expression, with many of them showing bona-fide enhancer activity at a later developmental stage. We studied one priming element in more detail and show that its elimination delays the activation of its associated gene, demonstrating a crucial influence of priming elements for the dynamics of gene expression control in development.

Chromatin priming at specific cis-regulatory elements was first observed in genes specific for terminally differentiated cells which are not expressed in multipotent blood progenitors (reviewed in Bonifer and Cockerill [2017] ). Moreover, the opening up of chromatin in the absence of gene expression can serve as a molecular memory of a previous signalling event, allowing cells to reactivate genes more rapidly when receiving a second signal ( Bevington et al, 2016 , 2017 ). Although the precise relationship between enhancer elements and primed elements and whether they differ in their molecular features remain unclear, at least a subset of priming elements are devoid of enhancer activity when studied in isolation in reporter assays ( Bevington et al, 2016 ; Bonifer & Cockerill, 2017 ).

The development of multicellular organisms requires the activation of different gene batteries which specify the identity of each individual cell type. Such shifts in cellular identity are driven by shifts in the gene regulatory network (GRN) consisting of transcription factors (TFs) binding to the enhancers and promoters of their target genes resulting in the alteration of gene expression ( Davidson et al, 2002 ). Such genes may again code for transcription factors, and thus, a GRN comprises the sum of these regulatory interactions. Importantly, a GRN can be inferred from multi-omics data including chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays, global gene expression, and chromatin accessibility which together reveal the TF motifs underlying gene regulation ( Goode et al, 2016 ; Assi et al, 2019 ; Bravo Gonzalez-Blas et al, 2023 ). During development, GRN shifts are initiated by the cellular signalling environment, arising from growth factors, cell–cell contacts and mechanical cues (reviewed in Zaret [2020] and Edginton-White and Bonifer [2022] ) which activate intracellular transduction cascades that eventually change gene expression by regulating the activity of signalling-responsive transcription factors. However, development and GRN shifts are also a highly regulated multi-step processes that involve the generation of precursor cell types that further diversify until terminal differentiation is reached. In a similar vein, the actual activation of mRNA synthesis is not the first step in the activation of tissue-specific expressed genes. The release of RNA polymerase II from promoters is a multistep process that requires the coordination of signalling processes, TF binding to enhancers and promoters, and the reorganisation and modification of chromatin to allow the assembly of multiprotein complexes and the interaction of these cis-regulatory elements in intranuclear space ( Jonkers & Lis, 2015 ). It is now well established that the chromatin structure of tissue-specific expressed genes must first be rendered more accessible to allow full gene activation to occur in a process called chromatin priming ( Hu et al, 1997 ; Bonifer & Cockerill, 2017 ).

To address this issue in more detail in the context of the entire Mecom locus, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to remove the +340 kb element and measured gene expression during a time course (16, 40, and 64 h) of blast culture differentiation from FLK1+ HB cells ( Fig 5D ) together with the expression of CD41 which is a direct RUNX1 target ( Fig 5E ). The development of the different precursor cell types was measured alongside ( Fig 5F ). In the HB, the Mecom promoter was already active and organised in open chromatin, together with the priming element at +340 kb ( Fig 5A ). The 5′ end of the locus was marked by a constitutive open chromatin region containing a CTCF motif which is part of the promoter. All other enhancers were still inactive. In the HE stage, multiple enhancers came online which was associated with high-level transcription ( Fig 3A ). Thereafter, at the HP stage, Mecom was repressed and appeared to be reverting to its primed state ( Fig 5C ). The removal of the +340 kb enhancer led to a strong reduction of gene expression at all developmental stages in spite of the presence of multiple additional enhancer elements which are activated at the level of chromatin at the HE stage. Moreover, we noted a strong reduction in the development of HE cells expressing RUNX1 (CD41 + cells). However, the actual developmental trajectory was not affected as at later stages of differentiation the proportion of cells committed to the hematopoietic fate (HP) within the population slowly catched up once other cis-elements became activated. Over time, a threshold of activation was crossed and the cells were able to transit into HP cells, most likely because of the accumulation of RUNX1 and other hematopoietic factors in the cell in the absence of cell division. In summary, our data demonstrate the importance of a priming element for correct cell stage-specific gene activation.

Taken together, these data confirm that in isolation, priming elements are diverse: they may show little enhancer activity by themselves at a specific stage, but can in some cases acquire high stimulatory activity at later developmental stages by binding additional TFs or by being repressed, indicating that a larger network of factors is modulating their activity. Our data therefore provide a molecular explanation for the cell-stage specific sensitivity of gene expression to perturbation of individual enhancers within individual gene loci ( Luo et al, 2023 ).

Molecular features of Mecom enhancers. UCSC browser screenshot highlighting the position of the Mecom +340 kb enhancer and the promoter (grey boxes). (A) ATAC-Seq profile at the five indicated developmental stages (black lanes), below (red) depiction of the ATAC-seq profiles from a serum-free cell culture in the presence (all cytokines) or absence (−VEGF) of VEGF. Data from Edginton-White et al (2023) . (B) Transcription factor binding profile of the same region at the HB, HE, and HP stages. Data from Goode et al (2016) , Obier et al (2016) , and Gilmour et al (2018) .

(A) UCSC Browser screenshot showing the Mecom locus. The +340-kb priming enhancer is highlighted by a grey box. Distal cis-regulatory elements scoring positive in the enhancer screen are depicted as black vertical bars for each of the five cell types. The ATAC-seq peaks for each of the five cell types shown. Bulk RNA-seq analysis showing the forward (Fwd) and reverse (Rev) reads for each cell type. (B) Average gene expression value (Log 2 counts per million) of Mecom in each of the five cell types. n = 2 biologically independent replicates, whiskers show the value of each replicate, red dotted line shows the threshold value determined as being expressed. (C) Activity profile of +340 kb Mecom enhancer element in each of the five cell types. Enhancer activity was normalised against the median FITC value of the minimal promoter (MP) control depicted by the red dotted line. n = 3 biologically independent replicates, error bars show the SD, significant P-values shown, P-values were calculated using two-sided t test. Presence or absence of an ATAC site at the five cell stages is expressed as a binary code (1 = scoring positive; 0 = scoring negative). (D) Mecom gene expression, measured by qPCR, in cells carrying the wild-type locus or a locus with a homozygous deletion of the +340 kb enhancer (CRSPR) in the indicated cell types and over a time course of blast culture (n = 3 biologically independent replicates). (E) Expression of CD41 (Itga2B) which defines the number of cells passing the RUNX1 threshold allowing cells to conduct the EHT on the surface of cells measured by flow cytometry (n = 3 biologically independent replicates). (F) Composition of cell types during the time course of blast culture as measured by flow cytometry (see Fig 1A ). n = 3 biologically independent replicates. The P-values for the individual differences are listed below the plot, P-values were calculated using two-sided t test.

Primed elements are diverse and can acquire enhancer activity when studied in isolation. (A, B, C, D) : Screenshots of the indicated gene loci with priming elements highlighted by a grey box. ATAC-Seq profile for each of the five cell stages show along with the RNA-seq forward (Fwd) and reverse (Rev) tag counts. Middle panel: expression of the gene as measured by RNA-seq of nuclear RNA with the dotted red line showing the threshold values determined as being expressed. Right panels: activity of ATAC-Seq fragments scoring positive for enhancer activity at the different developmental stages. n = 3 biologically independent replicates for Hand1, Meis1, and Spi1, n = 5 biologically independent replicates for Kdr. The presence or absence of an ATAC site is indicated as a binary code (1 = scoring positive, 0 = scoring negative). Error bars show the SD. Significant P-values are shown, P-values were calculated using Student's two-sided t test.

(A) Table showing the number of primed enhancers predicted as being VEGF responsive to in the HE and HP cell types, that is, being present or absent in the presence or absence of VEGF whereby the absence of VEGF primes the hematopoietic fate. (B) Dot plot of differential gene expression analysis of genes linked to priming elements which are increased in the absence of VEGF from HE and HP. Dot colour shows the fold change in gene expression and dot size shows the Bonferroni-corrected P-value. Top of panel shows a diagrammatic representation of the chromatin state of the genes associated enhancer elements and the gene expression of the genes in HE and HP. (C, D, E) UCSC browser screenshots of ATAC data showing example priming elements for Spi1 (PU.1), Nrros, and Dok2. The black tracks represent ATAC-seq data from cells grown in serum culture, and the red tracks represent cells (HE and HP) in a serum-free medium with and without VEGF. Violin plots showing the normalised average expression of each gene in the presence (+VEGF) and absence (−VEGF) of VEGF for HE and HP based on previously published single-cell data ( Edginton-White et al, 2023 ).

Taken together, our data show that (i) motif use of primed elements changes during differentiation, as it does for active enhancers; (ii) that eRNA presence is a hallmark of enhancers associated with active genes; and (iii) that the polycomb-associated H3K27me3 mark is associated with the primed enhancer state only in ESCs but not in differentiating cells.

We next asked the question of whether there were any features, such a specific combination of TF binding/motifs or histone modifications associated with primed enhancers which distinguished them from enhancers associated with active genes ( Fig 3G ). To this end, we overlapped our enhancers and primed elements with histone and TF ChIP-seq data and searched for a wide selection of TF motifs in each site. From these overlaps, we produced a binary matrix and plotted the proportions of each feature in the enhancers versus primed elements for each transition as indicated in the figure. With the exception of H3K27me3 in ES cells, no other features distinguished primed enhancers from enhancers associated with active genes.

(A) Heatmap showing the median Z-score, representing RNA-seq tag counts at each intergenic primed enhancer across each stage of differentiation. This shows the dynamics of eRNA expression from primed enhancers. Bottom panel: table of the number of intergenic and intragenic primed enhancers for each cell stage transition. (B) Screenshot showing an enhancer (highlighted by a grey bar) primed in the HB for the Bmper locus with eRNA absent when the enhancer is primed and present when the associated gene becomes active. (C, G) Table of TF binding and chromatin features at enhancers feeding into the analysis shown in (G). Data from Goode et al (2016) , Obier et al (2016) , and Gilmour et al (2018) . (D, E, F) Open chromatin regions and histone modifications (H3K27me3 and HK27Ac) of primed elements throughout the different differentiation stages. For each transition pair, ATAC-seq tag counts at primed sites were ranked. All other data were ranked alongside. The average profiles for each plot are placed on top. (G) Comparison of molecular features of priming elements and enhancers during the indicated transitions. (C) Plot of proportion of primed elements and active enhancer elements overlapping with features indicated in (C). (C) Colours of data points correspond to the type of feature, indicated in (C). Line shows linear regression, P < 0.0001, R squared = ES > HB 0.9654, HB > HE 0.9823, HE > HP 0.9791. The H3K27me3 mark in embryonic stem cells is highlighted in the left panel.

We next investigated whether primed enhancers show distinct features as compared with active enhancer elements associated with active genes. It has been reported that active enhancers bind RNA polymerase II and are transcribed to make eRNAs ( Lam et al, 2014 ). To examine whether this was also true for primed enhancer elements, we measured nuclear RNA by RNA-seq and correlated the presence of RNA sequences at intragenic sites which make up about half of all primed sites with the primed state ( Fig 3A ). We found a strong correlation for the presence of eRNAs at enhancers associated with active, but not with inactive genes, indicating that eRNA transcription is not associated with enhancer priming but gene activation. An example for such a non-transcribed primed element at the Bmper gene is shown in Fig 3B . This gene contains an enhancer that is primed in ES cells and becomes active in HB where gene activation is associated with a burst of noncoding transcription on the reverse strand.

Taken together, our analyses show in fine detail how the opening up of chromatin anticipates the further use of TFs expressed later in development. To be able to visualise the different connections, we have created a web resource that makes it possible to see the different connections within a high-resolution image. The link is highlighted in the figure legend and the Materials and Methods section.

Our analysis shows that motif use of primed enhancers within one gene locus changed during differentiation. For example, the RUNX1 locus (indicated by an arrow) was not expressed in ES cells, but was already primed by a cis-element containing a SMAD motif (note the arrow from SMAD to RUNX1). At the HB stage, Runx1 is barely expressed, but is now linked to genes activated by elements containing RUNX1 motifs. At the HB to HE and HE to HP transitions, Runx1 is linked to different primed genes which then become activated, some of them, such as Gfi1, by the direct action of RUNX1 ( Lancrin et al, 2012 ). ETS factors, including ETV2, which has been shown to bind to hematopoietic genes before lineage commitment ( Steimle et al, 2023 ), are widely used at each developmental stage. The gene encoding another important hematopoietic TF, TAL1, is primed in ESCs and then becomes up-regulated and associated with enhancers at the HB stage as also shown by ChIP ( Goode et al, 2016 ). Towards the end of blood specification, the narrowing of developmental potential at the HE stage is associated with a near absence of primed TF genes, the extensive use of TFs known to drive hematopoiesis and the loss of links from specific TF families, such as TEAD, indicating that the enhancer code has changed and the respective motifs are not used anymore.

(A) Primed enhancers per gene for each of the three indicated transitions. (B, C) Genes associated with two or more primed enhancer elements for the three indicated transitions, (C) GO terms for all genes linked to primed enhancer elements and the number of genes within this group along with Benjamini-Hochberg adjusted P-values indicated on the right.

Schematic of gene regulatory networks (priming networks) formed by transcription factor encoding genes forming nodes (coloured circles) when their gene products (TFs) bind to other genes (outgoing arrows) which are not yet expressed. (A, B) Transition from HB to HE; (B) transition from HE to HP. For all other features see legend of Fig 2 . Details of which TF is associated with which gene can be seen using the following link: http://www.genomic-data.com/maytum2023 .

(A) Schematic of GRNs changing through differentiation. (B) Schematic of GRNs (priming networks) formed by transcription factor encoding genes forming nodes (coloured circles) when their gene products (TFs) bind to other genes (outgoing arrows) which are not yet expressed, shown here for the transition from embryonic stem cells to HB. The analysis is based on the presence of binding motifs in the target genes, TFs are therefore listed as factor families capable of binding the same motif. The node colour represents the gene expression value of a gene within the given cell type. Targets with incoming arrows are listed as individual genes. Below the figure, we zoomed in on a slice of the network which we describe in the text; definitions are listed in between the slices together with the link to the interactive website (see below). (i) Genes that are not yet expressed (yellow node colour), but primed and thus are already connected to other genes (incoming connections only), are marked in blue and by their gene name in italics (example: Runx1), (ii) TF genes that are already expressed (orange–red node colour) and the TFs has a motif on enhancers of other genes (incoming and outgoing connections) are marked in black letters (example: SMAD). The ring of TF encoding genes is linked to a ring of target genes which are first not expressed and then expressed (change of colour from yellow to orange). Details of which TF is associated with which gene can be seen using the following link: http://www.genomic-data.com/maytum2023 . (C) Number of genes encoding TFs with primed enhancers at each developmental stage.

We next asked the question of (i) which genes were associated with primed enhancers, and (ii) how these genes were organised within a wider network of expressed TF genes. To this end, we identified genes inactive at one developmental stage that were associated with primed enhancers and linked them to expressed TFs via their binding motifs as described in Fig 2A top panel. We also identified TF encoding gene loci that harbored primed enhancers (depicted in blue) containing binding motifs for other TFs (incoming arrows) ( Fig 2B and C ). For the next differentiation stage, when these genes become active, we again linked their previously primed enhancers to the same TFs to examine, how the used motifs had changed (incoming links) and how the activation of expression of these TFs changed outgoing links ( Fig 2A , bottom panel). We performed this analysis for the ES to HB ( Fig 2B ), the HB to HE ( Fig S2A ), and the HE to HP transitions ( Fig S2B ). The results of these analyses provide a detailed picture of how one developmental stage of cell specification is anticipated in the previous developmental stage. In ES cells, the pluripotency signature was obvious with multiple motifs of OCT and SOX factors, but not NANOG, associated with primed enhancers. Moreover, ES cells contained the largest numbers of primed enhancers linked to TF encoding genes ( Figs 2B and S3A ). Differentially regulated genes associated with enhancer priming often contained more than one primed enhancer ( Fig S3B ) and were mostly associated with important developmental processes ( Fig S3C ).

In this work, we were interested in identifying regulatory elements which exist in open chromatin before the onset of expression of their linked gene (a hypothical example of priming in HB is depicted in Fig 1C ). Most of these elements also showed enhancer activity in our assay. Because our initial analyses found little difference in stage-specific priming between HE1 and HE2, we only used the HE1 dataset as HE (hemogenic endothelium) for all subsequent analyses. These analyses identified (i) 330 enhancers that were active in ES linked to 221 genes that are activated later in HB (ES > HB), (ii) 294 enhancers that were active in HB linked to 174 genes that are activated later in HE (ES > HB), and (iii) 237 enhancers that were active in HE linked to 137 genes that are activated later in HP (HE > HP) ( Fig 1D ). To show the overall trend of changes in transcriptional activity of these primed genes we also calculated the Z-score for the mRNA values for each subset and each of the four stages ( Fig 1E ). We subdivided distal sites into those with low and high enhancer activity as measured by flow cytometry ( Fig 1B , bottom right panel, Fig S1D ). Additional analyses of enhancer activity in primed genes at the different stages of cell differentiation ( Fig S1E and F ) demonstrated a highly dynamic behaviour of the different elements. Roughly half of the priming enhancers identified maintained a similar level of enhancer activity at the next stage (High > High or Low > Low), about a quarter increased in activity (Low > High), whereas the remainder decreasing in activity (High > Low). Furthermore, many primed enhancers were active in more than one stage before the associated gene was expressed and/or remained active in more than one stage after activation ( Fig 1F ). This was particularly pronounced at the ES cell stage where 60% of all elements primed in ESCs stayed active at the HP stage, 80% of all elements primed at the HB stage stayed active in HP cells, and 100% of all elements primed at the HE stage showed enhancer activity at the HP stage. Although a subset of the ESC and HB active enhancer patterns was lost in HP, the hematopoietic HP program was already fully primed at the HE stage and thereby ready to go after the endothelial–haematopoietic transition.

(A) Revised filtering pipeline to integrate additional enhancer elements into the dataset produced by Edginton-White et al (2023) . (B) Updated list of fragments scoring positive (left panel) or negative (right panel) in our assay, and their association with promoter or enhancer sequences. (C) Number of open chromatin (ATAC-seq) regions scoring in our assay and their nature (enhancer/promoter). (D) Number of distal ATAC sites with low or high enhancer activity. (E) Dynamic behaviour of priming elements in our enhancer assay during cell fate transitions. (F) Percentage of priming elements in our enhancer assay during cell fate transitions showing the indicated behaviour.

(A) Schematic of the in vitro ES cell differentiation system in serum and the cell types sorted for analysis. (A, B) Depiction of the screening method using ATAC-seq fragments from the five cell stages (embryonic stem cells, HB, HE1, HE2, and HP) shown in (A). Bottom lower panel: FACS profile showing how high and low enhancer activity was defined. (C) Diagrammatic representation of the chromatin state at a hypothetical cis-regulatory element becoming accessible at the HB cell stage before the onset of gene expression of the associated gene at the HE1 stage. (D) Table of the number of cis-elements classified as primed for each of the changes of cell stages and the number of genes primed enhancers are associated with. ES > HB: elements with open chromatin and enhancer activity before the expression of their associated genes in HB. HB > HE and HE > HP: The same for transitions at later developmental stages. (E) Heatmap showing the median Z-score of gene expression values for genes associated to primed enhancers for each cell stage transition. (F) Percentage of enhancer elements primed at the first stage of each transition that show enhancer activity at later stages.

Discussion

Our detailed analysis of the timing of gene activation at the level of chromatin highlights a number of important principles in how cis-regulatory elements activate developmentally controlled genes, summarised in Fig 6. Our updated enhancer database identifies hundreds of enhancer elements which exist as open chromatin regions before the onset of expression of cell stage-specific expressed genes. These primed elements do not yet influence gene expression but already form a vast interconnected network of TF-bound cis-elements that open up the chromatin of precursor cells for the execution of the following cell fate decisions. Primed elements are associated mostly with genes specific for the next developmental stage and the architecture of loci associated with primed elements can involve an already set-up promoter (as in RUNX1 or Mecom) or a closed promoter (as in Dok2). When examined in isolation and during differentiation, priming elements do not always have stimulatory activity when assayed in isolation (as in KDR), and some are highly active and are then being repressed at a later stage (as in Mecom) and others acquiring strong enhancer activity at a late differentiation stage (such as Spi1). This complex interplay of different cis-regulatory elements is responsible for the timing of gene activation within a specific GRN.

Figure 6. Model of enhancer priming through cell fate transitions. Nucleosomes are depicted as round shapes with DNA wrapped around them. Me: H3K4 mono- or tri methylation. Ac: H3 K27 or K9 acetylation. For model interpretation, see the main text.

The work described here also addressed the nature of the molecular difference between priming enhancers and enhancers associated with actively transcribed genes. Comparisons of multiple features of the two enhancer classes at different developmental stages revealed essentially no difference (Fig 3C): All elements were flanked by modified histones and bound TFs specific for the cell state of the respective cells—with one exception: ES cells. In these cells, priming elements were abundant and were associated with nucleosomes positioned over or near the open chromatin region and carrying the H3K27me3 mark. We believe that this feature is a hallmark of ESCs which are kept at an undifferentiated state (Azuara et al, 2006; Rada-Iglesias et al, 2011), whereas cells purified from our in vitro differentiation system represent a dynamic cell population with rapidly changing cell fates. Moreover, Polycomb group complexes have mostly been associated with promoter elements (Voigt et al, 2013).

We have also shown that in HP cells, 25% of our functionally identified enhancer elements are bound by RNA-polymerase II (Edginton-White et al, 2023). Enhancer transcription has been shown to be important for the activity of entire gene loci (reviewed in Field and Adelman [2020]), most likely because of the fact that it is required for the establishment of enhancer–promoter interaction (Fitz et al, 2020). We did not see enhancer transcription to be globally associated with priming elements as it only seems to be associated with enhancers associated with active genes. However, note that some priming enhancers are paired with an already open, but inactive, promoter which could mean that an interacting complex has already been set up.

We have previously shown that hundreds of enhancer elements respond to extrinsic signals such as cytokines, with the presence or absence of VEGF dictating the choice between endothelial and hematopietic fate (Edginton-White et al, 2023; Maytum et al, 2023). An important finding from our study was therefore that this feature also holds true for priming elements. We identified priming elements associated with the activation of hematopoietic genes such as Spi1 (PU.1), Csf3r or BC11a at the HP stage in the absence of VEGF. An important VEGF-responsive gene is Mecom which is transcriptionally activated at the HE stage and is a major regulator for endothelial cell development (Lv et al, 2023). Our work shows that its +340 kb enhancer element which is primed at the HB stage is crucial for the tissue-specific activation of this gene. Therefore, one conclusion of our study is that not only does signalling contribute to regulating the activity of active enhancer elements in development, but also to the set-up of developmental programs that are executed later. It follows that, depending on whether a cell has seen a stimulus, TFs directing a specific cell fate will encounter a different chromatin landscape and the genomic response will be different. We could indeed show that the timing of withdrawal of VEGF is essential for the execution of the endothelial–hematopietic transition and for the binding of hematopoietic TFs (Edginton-White et al, 2023). Another example of how signalling is used to direct cell fates is seen in the neuronal development of C. Elegans where the priming of an early enhancer by Notch signalling leads to a difference in the up-regulation of a mi-RNA, and a difference in left–right asymmetry, depending on whether cells received the signal or not (Cochella & Hobert, 2012). This type of signalling dependent priming to drive developmental changes differs from that of molecular memory seen in the immune system: Here, signalling activates previously inactive chromatin in naive cells that have not seen a stimulus before. Once the stimulus is gone, cells fall back into a quiescent state but maintain a memory of recent activation ([Bevington et al, 2016; Bonifer & Cockerill, 2017; Pascual-Garcia et al, 2022] and references therein). If a second stimulus arrives, the response is much more rapid but cells maintain their overall identity.

An important feature of priming elements is the fact that deleting them affects the timing of cellular development, as demonstrated by deleting the +340 kb Mecom enhancer. Here, the activation of gene expression at the HE1 stage is reduced until the GRN has passed a threshold that brings the other enhancers online and the proportion of HP cells within the population catches up (albeit at reduced numbers). It has been shown that Mecom expression is crucial for the expression of VEGFR2 which is a major receptor for VEGF signaling (Lv et al, 2023) thus setting up a feed forward loop that provides a molecular explanation for this result. A similar phenomenon was seen when the Spi1 (PU.1) −14 URE was mutated by eliminating a PU.1 autoregulatory binding site; up-regulation of gene expression was delayed until additional enhancers were activated (Lichtinger et al, 2012). These experiments demonstrate that removing or crippling cis-regulatory elements involved in priming from an endogenous gene locus leads to a profound difference in the kinetics of cell fate decisions in development, and it is this feature which is most likely to be affected in elements that are altered by mutations or single-nucleotide polymorphisms scoring in GWAS analyses (Choudhuri et al, 2020). Chromatin priming and the precise timing of the activation of enhancer elements driving gene expression at the right time and in the right cell type is therefore at the very heart of all coordinated, synchronised cell differentiation processes that create fully developed multicellular organisms. Directed cell differentiation needs to take these processes into account. Our priming element resource adds an additional dimension to our ability to interrogate the fine details of hematopoietic specification from ESCs.