Statement by Antony Blinken, Secretary of State on the Release of Hostages in Gaza.

The United States welcomes the deal to release 50 hostages, including American citizens, held by Hamas since its October 7 attack on Israel. I cannot imagine the ordeal that each of these individuals has endured over the past few weeks, and I am thankful that they will be reunited with their loved ones soon.

Today’s outcome is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the Department and broader United States government. I appreciate the leadership and ongoing partnership of Egypt and Qatar in this work. I also thank the government of Israel for supporting a humanitarian pause that will facilitate the transfer of hostages to safety and allow additional humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

While this deal marks significant progress, we will not rest as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages in Gaza. My highest priority is the safety and security of Americans overseas, and we will continue our efforts to secure the release of every hostage and their swift reunification with their families.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 22 November, 2023 | Topics: News