Val.Ai and RACV Join Forces to Advance Sustainability in Victorian Homes

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRAIA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Val.Ai and RACV Join Forces to Advance Sustainability in Victorian Homes

Through a collaboration with Val.Ai, RACV is now offering Home Efficiency Assessments, comprising an in-home assessment and a Home Efficiency Report, utilising Val.Ai's Home Efficiency Australia platform. This personalised report not only provides tailored home upgrade recommendations but also facilitates connections with trusted suppliers and installers, ensuring a more effective transition to cleaner energy.

Having successfully completed a trial program earlier this year to develop the initiative and engage their Trade network, the Home Efficiency Assessments are now open for booking across metro Melbourne.

RACV General Manager Energy, Greg Edye, said customers have told RACV that they want to reduce the cost of their energy bills and were looking for advice and recommendations specific to their homes and aligned to their budget and goals.

“We have spoken to our customers including those looking to renovate, invest in their home, apply for a green loan, and those who are keen on energy efficiency more broadly. One thing was clear - it can become overwhelming to know where to begin to make your home more energy efficient,” Mr Edye said.

“Customers can book online for a qualified tradesperson from RACV Trades to complete a 30-minute in-home assessment, answer your questions and email you a personalised home energy efficiency report, which includes a score for your home and subsequent recommendations.”

Home Efficiency Australia
Is the technology platform powering RACV's Home Energy Efficiency Assessment, utilising Val.Ai's expertise to identify recommendations and practical tools for reducing energy costs in your home.

Customers opting for recommended home efficiency improvements through RACV may be eligible for discounts on RACV Trades or RACV Solar products and services.

“We look forward to embarking on this home efficiency journey with our partners, and demonstrating a more efficient future that also makes financial sense,” says Allys Todd, CEO of Val.Ai.

Visit: https://energy.arcline.com.au/ for more information

-ENDS-

ABOUT Val.Ai
Val.Ai is an Australian climate technology and data provider on a mission to embed climate action into our economic systems.
Val.Ai CarbonAware data support businesses to mitigate the risk of properties under their management and delivers deep insights to propel new commercial opportunities that underpin the global transition to net zero. Their platform Home Efficiency Australia engages Australians in the home electrification and decarbonisation journey.

For media enquiries and comments:
Allys Todd
Mobile: 0411 840 681
Email: contact@valai.com.au

Allys Todd
ValAi
+61 411 840 681
email us here
