Hidden Brain Introduces The Butterfly: Next-Gen Environmental Health Guardian

Know your family is living in a healthy environment. The Butterfly and the Conscious app

The Butterfly Is The Industry’s First Portable 24/7 Personal Environmental Health Monitor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where 24% of global health challenges are linked to environmental factors, Hidden Brain unveils "The Butterfly." The new device emerges as a leading portable monitor in the industry, providing continuous environmental health insights throughout the day and night.

Drawing upon environmental health standards set by esteemed global agencies such as WHO and EPA, The Butterfly provides insights that align with these benchmarks. The device goes beyond mere monitoring; it is designed to aid in understanding and optimizing environmental conditions to improve well-being.

Key Features of The Butterfly:

- Rugged and Portable: Designed to be waterproof and resilient to various climates, The Butterfly has been developed as a reliable tool for obtaining environmental insights while on the move.

- Sleek and Discreet: Architecturally crafted, Butterfly seamlessly integrates into your surroundings, offering continuous insights without intrusion.

- Instant Insights: Simply power on, choose your application (Home, Work, Baby Monitoring, etc.), and Butterfly begins its insightful journey.

- 24/7 Environmental Health Insights: Equipped with advanced technology, Butterfly ensures you're always in tune with your surroundings, even offline.

- Comprehensive Monitoring: Beyond mere numbers, Butterfly offers a deeper understanding of eight (8) environmental parameters, guiding you towards informed decisions.

Pricing and Availability:

Starting at $159 with free shipping worldwide. Available for presale in January 2023. Join the waitlist now.

About Hidden Brain

Hidden Brain is a leading global Internet of Things & Sensing company, boasting multi-disciplinary engineering expertise complemented by advanced internal manufacturing capabilities. The company has been at the forefront of introducing a modular, ultra-low power, intelligent framework that equips sensors with unparalleled intelligence and autonomy at the edge. This innovative open architecture provides robust building blocks that rapidly bring to life industry-first user experiences. These experiences are derived from insights gathered from machines, the environment, plants, animals, humans, and more.

Dive into a world of informed environmental well-being with Butterfly. Explore more at Hidden Brain's official website.