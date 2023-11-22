Tele911 Partners with Vital Audio
Groundbreaking Audio Diagnostic Technology for Better 911 Patient Care
Through this partnership and technological breakthrough, we aim to bolster Tele911's standing as leaders and guardians of public trust, ensuring every patient receives the best possible care.”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tele911 announces a groundbreaking partnership with Vital Audio, powering the future of health tech for emergency health services. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the health technology sector. Vital Audio is a company at the forefront of emergency care innovation, backed by TechStars and spearheaded by the visionary leader, Calvin.
Vital Audio's trailblazing approach in protocol and safety deliverance is revolutionizing the way vital tracking is managed at the point of emergency care. Their cutting-edge technology enables the capture of patient vitals through voice recognition, a breakthrough that aligns seamlessly with Tele911's ongoing advancements in emergency health services.
This strategic alliance promises to add an additional layer to Tele911's 4 million lives in reach, with aspirations to scale up to 10 million by the end of 2024 for Tele911 eligible patients. The integration of Vital Audio's technology into our operations will significantly enhance patient care, particularly during the crucial moments of an emergency call, prior to the ambulance's arrival, and throughout the patient's journey in our care.
We are immensely excited about the transformative potential this partnership holds for patient experiences and outcomes. As we continue to innovate and lead in emergency health services, we invite you to stay engaged with our journey towards exceptional care delivery.
“As architects of ER Diversion, our alliance with Vital Audio signifies a deeper commitment to better patient care. Through this partnership, we aim to bolster Tele911's standing as leaders and guardians of public trust, ensuring every patient receives the best possible care swiftly from our emergency room experts.,” says Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO at Tele911.
About Tele911:
At the forefront of emergency telehealth stands Tele911, a game-changer for individuals in need of immediate, but not always emergent care.
By partnering with visionary EMS agencies, we have transformed traditional systems to be more patient-focused. Our collaborations have led to swifter responses for urgent situations, and also to the creation of a streamlined process for post-emergency follow-ups. When someone places a 911 call for less critical issues that can be addressed remotely, within 60 seconds, our board-certified Emergency Medicine physicians are available for on-demand telehealth consultations. This avoids the need for unnecessary trips to the emergency room.
About Vial Audio:
We believe healthcare should be readily accessible to all communities regardless of the social determinants of health. We make quality healthcare more efficient, affordable, and universally accessible through voice-based cardiac monitoring.
Who we are
Vital Audio, sponsored by NYU Future Labs A/X Venture Studio, is a team of engineers and board-certified physicians with diverse medical, bioengineering, artificial intelligence, digital signal processing, and machine learning backgrounds, collectively with more than a decade of experience in building and deploying tech in healthcare.
