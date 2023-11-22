Gina Gardner of Gina Gardiner & Friends, Wins The 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗢𝗳 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 2023

Gina Gardiner Book of Honour Award

𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮

USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gina Gardiner, a renowned figure in leadership development, was honored with the prestigious 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗢𝗳 𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝗻𝗱, 𝟮𝟶𝟮𝟯, 𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀. The award was presented by Baroness Verma in recognition of Gardiner's outstanding contributions to fostering a positive living leadership legacy. Gardiner has inspired individuals to lead with excellence, integrity, and positivity, thereby shaping a better future for generations to come.

𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗢𝗳 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱: Lifetime Achievement For Leadership Excellence Presented on November 18th - Gina Gardiner further solidified her standing as a beacon of leadership by receiving the Women Of Heart Award on November 18th, 2023. This esteemed accolade acknowledges Gardiner's lifetime achievement in leadership excellence.

𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 - Influential Business Women Awards Most Engaging Leadership Transformation Consultancy CEO 2023 (UK): Gina Gardiner - Gina Gardiner has been recognized by the Acquisition International Awards as the Most Engaging Leadership Transformation Consultancy CEO 2023 (UK). This accolade highlights her exceptional leadership and transformative impact on businesses.

𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗿𝗲 - 𝟮𝟶𝟮𝟯 - 𝟮𝟰 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿

In the realm of life coaching, Gina Gardiner has been named the 2023 - 24 Life Coach of the Year by Corporate Live Wire. This prestigious award underscores Gardiner's dedication to guiding individuals towards personal and professional success.

𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗬 - Holistic Leadership Consultancy CEO of the Year 2023 (East England): Gina Gardner - Gina Gardiner has been crowned the Holistic Leadership Consultancy CEO of the Year 2023 (East England) by CEO Monthly. This recognition underscores her commitment to holistic leadership, contributing to the development of a positive and thriving business environment in East England.

Gina Gardiner's multifaceted recognition in various domains showcases her exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to creating a positive impact on individuals and organizations alike. Her legacy as a leader and influencer continues to inspire and shape a better future.

Gina Gardiner is host of her national syndicated radio show, "Gina Gardiner & Friends" heard on the Brushwood Media Network, Monday through Friday at 3am ET and then repeated at 6pm ET.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗮@𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗹𝘆-𝘆𝗼𝘂.𝗰𝗼𝗺

My Story and My Purpose: Lead Yourself and Discover Your Potential