LifePharm Debuts Cellnergy Wellness to Revolutionize Stem Cell Activation at Home
Cellnergy Wellness partners with the American Society on Aging to bring its patent-pending technology to the forefront of at-home wellness solutions.
Cellnergy Wellness is the culmination of years of research and development, and we are thrilled to see its impact on everyday health management.”IRVINE, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifePharm, a leader in stem cell optimization, is excited to unveil Cellnergy Wellness, a state-of-the-art device designed to enhance the body's natural healing abilities through the release of stem cells. Merging the potential of terahertz waves with the efficacy of red light and heat therapy, Cellnergy Wellness represents a new chapter in non-invasive wellness technologies.
— Wicky Suyanto
LifePharm's latest device comes as a breakthrough in personal health, providing a trifecta of scientifically backed treatments. The terahertz waves in Cellnergy Wellness operate at frequencies that supports the release of stem cells throughout the body, potentially improving regeneration and repair. Red light therapy complements this by penetrating the skin deeper than any other light color to increase cellular energy, boost circulation and tissue recovery. Additionally, the integrated heat therapy promotes a soothing effect, accelerating the body's intrinsic repair mechanisms.
This launch is especially significant as LifePharm announces its partnership with the American Society on Aging. This collaboration underscores the device's potential benefits for age-related health concerns, aligning with the society's mission to support lifelong health and well-being.
Cellnergy Wellness is currently patent pending, reflecting its novel approach to wellness and the proprietary nature of its technology. "We are proud to present a product that not only symbolizes innovation but also our commitment to holistic health," says Wicky Suyanto, Chief Executive Officer at LifePharm. "Cellnergy Wellness is the culmination of years of research and development, and we are thrilled to see its impact on everyday health management."
Adding to its accolades, Cellnergy Wellness has earned both UL and CE certifications, affirming its adherence to rigorous health, safety, and environmental standards. This recognition is a testament to the device's quality and safety in global markets. Furthermore, the transformative potential of Cellnergy Wellness was recently showcased on "Innovations in Medicine," a prestigious program on PBS renowned for featuring products at the forefront of medical innovation. With an audience of over 100 million monthly viewers, the feature on "Innovations in Medicine" highlights the device's unique and groundbreaking technology, underscoring its importance in the future of medicine.
Cellnergy Wellness is poised to become an essential addition to health regimens for individuals seeking a proactive approach to maintaining and enhancing their well-being at home. It represents not just an advancement in health technology, but also LifePharm's dedication to empowering individuals with tools that support a healthy, active lifestyle.
The device is available for purchase through LifePharm’s network of distributors and directly from LifePharm’s website. For more information on Cellnergy Wellness, please visit www.lifepharm.com.
