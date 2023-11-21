Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,997 in the last 365 days.

SambaNova Systems Demo: Generative AI Models – Go Big or Go Home

Download the slides here>> Small Generative AI models were first introduced last November. A year out, where are we in the evolution toward Pervasive AI? Spoiler alert: big. We’re going big. What can you do with a 5 trillion parameter model? We’ll give you food for thought in a demo of SambaNova Suite. How can […]

The post SambaNova Systems Demo: Generative AI Models – Go Big or Go Home appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

SambaNova Systems Demo: Generative AI Models – Go Big or Go Home

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more