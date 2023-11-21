DataKitchen Demo: The Data Journey That Leads to Quality and Observability At Scale
Download the slides here>> Data leaders live daily with complexity and chaos and are crushed by potential tasks. Something is missing from our data systems. We cannot judge the expectations vs. reality in our production data systems. What is the variance between what is happening now and what should be happening? Is it on time? […]
The post DataKitchen Demo: The Data Journey That Leads to Quality and Observability At Scale appeared first on DATAVERSITY.