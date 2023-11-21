Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,996 in the last 365 days.

Reltio Demo: Unified Data Unleashed – A Closer Look at Modern Master Data Management

Download the slides here>> Tired of your rigid, costly legacy master data management system? Join this webinar to explore the modern MDM revolution. You will see a live demo of transformative MDM capabilities that unlock agility, scalability, and cost-effective ways to unify data. You will gain insights into the importance of industry-specific MDM SaaS solutions […]

The post Reltio Demo: Unified Data Unleashed – A Closer Look at Modern Master Data Management appeared first on DATAVERSITY.

You just read:

Reltio Demo: Unified Data Unleashed – A Closer Look at Modern Master Data Management

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more