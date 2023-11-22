Free Urns for Vets Launches Urgent GoFundMe Campaign Ahead of Giving Tuesday
Free Urns for Vets has launched a critical GoFundMe campaign to support its mission of providing dignified cremation urns, free of cost, to veterans.
Every contribution we receive goes directly toward fulfilling our mission that no veteran should be denied an honorable farewell due to financial constraints or lack of immediate family.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Help us honor our nation's heroes with dignity" – Free Urns for Vets Calls for Donations
— Stan Reese, President of Free urns for Vets
Free Urns for Vets, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Huntsville, Alabama, has launched a critical GoFundMe campaign to support its mission of providing dignified cremation urns, free of cost, to veterans. In an urgent call ahead of Giving Tuesday on November 28, 2023, the organization is appealing to the public for donations to meet its year-end goal of $10,000.
Stan Reese, President of Free Urns for Vets, emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating, "the need for support is at a critical point and every dollar helps. Every contribution we receive goes directly toward fulfilling our mission statement that no current or former service member should be denied an honorable farewell due to financial constraints or lack of immediate family."
Founded in July 2023, Free Urns for Vets has already made significant strides, sending dozens of urns to families in need each month. The popularity of the organization is growing and leaders forecast sending out hundreds of free urns in 2024. However, with rising costs of compliance, production, and shipping, the organization faces financial challenges. The current GoFundMe campaign, standing at $8,725 short of its goal, is a pivotal step in sustaining and expanding operations into 2024.
Your support is more than a donation; it's a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our veterans. A small token of gratitude is also offered to donors contributing at least $50.00, including recognition on the donor's list and a Free Urns for Vets window sticker.
"We're not just an organization; we're a community of gratitude, honoring those who've served us," Reese adds. "Join us in this mission of honor and remembrance. Let's give back to those who gave their all for our freedom."
To donate, please visit the GoFundMe campaign at https://gofund.me/fe927a32 or the Free Urns for Vets website at www.FreeUrnsforVets.org. Every dollar counts in ensuring our veterans receive the honor they deserve.
Contact: Stan Reese, President of Free Urns for Vets at info@freeurnsforvets.org.
About Free Urns for Vets:
Free Urns for Vets is a compassionate 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to ensuring every veteran receives a dignified farewell. Based in Huntsville, Alabama, the organization offers elegant, respectful urns to families of veterans at no cost, a service not provided by the VA.
Stanley Reese
Free Urns for Vets
+1 256-924-8960
info@freeurnsforvets.org
