Bridging the Gap in AI with Open-Source Persian Text-to-Speech Innovation

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Secure and Assured Intelligent Learning (SAIL) Lab at the University of New Haven takes a significant leap in conversational AI with the introduction of the ZabanZad Project. This pioneering initiative focuses on open-source Persian Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology, aiming to bring a new era of inclusivity to AI languages often overlooked in technological advancements.

Special Appeal for Giving Tuesday Support:

On Giving Tuesday, November 28, the SAIL Lab invites the public to participate in a groundbreaking GoFundMe initiative. Supporting ZabanZad on this day amplifies the project's impact, championing inclusivity in AI and addressing critical technological gaps.

Open-Source Innovation in AI:

The ZabanZad Project stands apart in the AI landscape. While various corporations have developed Persian TTS technologies, these remain proprietary, limiting access for many innovators and communities. ZabanZad breaks this barrier as an open-source venture for the Iranian diaspora, democratizing advanced language technology. Dr. Vahid Behzadan, the SAIL Lab director, emphasizes the project’s commitment to accessible Persian TTS technology and fostering innovation in underrepresented language domains.

The ZabanZad project represents an important step in open-source AI, specifically addressing the significant gap in Persian text-to-speech technology,” says Dr. Vahid Behzadan, director of SAIL Lab at the University of New Haven. “By supporting ZabanZad, you’re contributing to technological innovation that will in time power the creation of tools that will empower speakers of Persian and other underrepresented languages to have greater access and representation in the digital world.”



Cultural Resonance and Significance:

Deriving its name from the Persian words "Zaban" (language) and "Zaad" (birth), ZabanZad—meaning 'born of language'—echoes Persian cultural heritage. This resonates with the mission of Ferdowsi, a revered 10th-century Persian poet known for preserving Persian stories and culture, symbolizing the project's deeper cultural significance.

Goals and Impact of ZabanZad:

The mission of ZabanZad.ai is to develop comprehensive Persian TTS models. These models will feature a range of voices, encompassing both male and female speakers across various Persian accents and dialects. The initiative strives to present the Persian language in AI in a natural, inclusive manner, marking a significant stride in language representation.

Davar Ardalan from TulipAI, serving as a Senior Advisor to ZabanZad, highlights the project’s dual role. It's not just a technological leap but also a cultural preserver, enhancing linguistic diversity for languages with limited resources.

“I envision a future where my children, and others like them, will benefit from this research through AI tutors and assistants. These AI technologies will help them understand not just the language, but also the rich culture that accompanies it,” explained Davar Ardalan. “This project stands as a testament to AI’s ability to bridge cultural and linguistic divides, setting a precedent for the advancement of low-resource languages.”

Contributions to the ZabanZad project will facilitate the creation of high-quality voice recordings, comprehensive datasets, sophisticated software, and rigorous quality control processes. With a fundraising goal of $104,000, the project aims to ensure the significant presence of Persian language and culture in the digital realm.

Leadership and Collaboration:

The SAIL Lab at the University of New Haven spearheads this project, with contributions from Professor Vahid Behzadan, Bahareh Arghavani Nobar, and Davar Ardalan of TulipAI. iBRIDGES, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Iranian diaspora, is the main sponsor. This sponsorship underscores a collaborative effort to integrate Persian culture into the global digital narrative.

About the SAIL Lab:

The Secure and Assured Intelligent Learning (SAIL) Lab at the University of New Haven is at the forefront of AI and cybersecurity research. With a focus on innovative and inclusive technologies, the SAIL Lab is dedicated to shaping the future of AI.

For more information about the ZabanZad Project or to contribute, please contact the SAIL Lab at the University of New Haven, located in West Haven, CT: porsesh@zabanzad.ai or call 203-479-4723.

