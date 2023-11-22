Submit Release
Two-Day Trafficking Operation in Williamson County Leads to 10 Arrests

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the 21st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of ten men accused of seeking commercial sex from minors.

Over a two-day period on November 16th and 17th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Middle Tennessee area, authorities worked to identify those engaged in trafficking, promoting, recruiting, or soliciting others for the purpose of commercial sex. Undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, ten men were charged with patronizing prostitution of a minor that is punishable as trafficking for commercial sex acts, and booked into the Williamson County Jail:

*Henry Denery Aguilar-Aguirre (DOB 07/05/1991), Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $98,000.

*Juan Carlos Aguilar (DOB 03/25/1999), Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $98,000.

*Michael McRedmond (DOB 10/11/1970), Chapel Hill: Patronizing Prostitution, Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sale/ Possession Schedule II Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond $9,500.

*Salvador Jiminez De Jesus (DOB 02/10/1982), Dickson: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $100,000.

*Shawn Baker (DOB 11/04/1982), Ardmore: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $100,000.

*Edwin Alexander Veliz (DOB 11/22/1975), LaVergne: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $95,000.

*Selwyn Andre Walker (DOB 06/08/1998), Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution, Simple Possession, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Stop/Arrest, bond $105,000.

*Austin Glenn Davenport (09/18/1994), Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $150,000.

*Carmen Noe Garcia Guox (DOB 09/18/1989), Smyrna: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $100,000.

*Stanley Lewis Jones, Jr. (DOB 05/15/1978), Thompson’s Station: Patronizing Prostitution, bond $50,000.

Learn more about human trafficking, Tennessee’s approach to the crime, and the warning signs and what to do if they’re spotted online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

