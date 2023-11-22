Exclusive Indie Eco-Film Trailers Set to Premiere Thanksgiving Day in Anticipation of 2024 CinemaVerde Film Festival
These thought-provoking and impactful films showcase the pressing issues facing the planet and inspire audiences to take action.
Looking for something interesting to watch from the couch while Thanksgiving dinner settles? Cinema Verde has got the answer! Cinema Verde will release trailers for the films selected for their 2024 line-up on Thanksgiving Day at CinemaVerde.org and on the Cinema Verde Channel at Roku.
— Trish Riley, Executive Director
February 2024 marks the highly anticipated return of the Cinema Verde International Environmental Film Festival. In an exciting lead-up to the 15th edition of the festival, Thanksgiving Day will mark the debut of trailers for many of the selected independent environmental documentaries, feature films, and short films from around the globe offering a captivating glimpse of the cinematic offerings awaiting attendees.
At the core of Cinema Verde's mission lies the promotion of thought-provoking documentaries, feature films, and short films, serving as powerful tools to address critical human-made challenges and ecological crises of pollution, water scarcity, biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental degradation.
Curated by the discerning eye of Trish Riley, a seasoned environmental journalist, author, and the founding director of Cinema Verde, the festival's selection process highlights authentic storytelling from established directors while providing a platform for student and community contributors. With 40 countries across six continents represented in this year's lineup, Cinema Verde’s inclusive approach ensures a diverse array of perspectives and innovative solutions to pressing environmental issues.
Beyond film screenings, Cinema Verde fosters engagement and dialogue among filmmakers, audiences, and environmental advocates. Exclusive roundtable discussions, interviews, and volunteer events are planned to spark meaningful conversations and inspire actionable change.
The newly launched Cinema Verde streaming platform on Roku provides continuous access to an extensive environmental film and art database amassed over 14 years. Award-winning films will be available for streaming on CinemaVerde.org, empowering filmmakers and engaging audiences in the exploration of crucial environmental topics.
Thanksgiving Day will mark the premiere of trailers for more than 70 independent environmental documentaries, feature films, and short films, offering a tantalizing preview of the captivating content awaiting audiences at the 2024 Cinema Verde International Environmental Film Festival. Stay tuned for further updates, and join us in celebrating the impactful convergence of art, film, and environmental solutions.
About CinemaVerde
Cinema Verde is a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide environmental education to diverse audiences through film, arts and community events. We are supported by generous donations, sponsorships from sustainable businesses and organizations, and private and public foundations. Cinema Verde is designated as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the IRS: Contributions may be tax deductible. Solicitation License# CH33749.
Cinema Verde is here to showcase sustainable businesses! For information on sponsoring or donating, please contact Trish@cinemaverde.org.
Cinema Verde is funded in part by Visit Gainesville, Alachua County and by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.
