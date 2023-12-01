Raise a Glass to the State of Aguascalientes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico may be best known for its spirits like tequila and mezcal, but Mexican wine is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country. Within Mexico are several wine regions, many of which are becoming regular household names. Aguascalientes, while one of the smallest states in Mexico, it’s the fifth-largest wine-producing region in the country. With an average elevation of more than 6,500 feet above sea level, Aguascalientes is one of Mexico's highest-elevated wine regions, producing unique bottles that are sure to impress even the most discerning palette.
The semi-dry climate makes Aguascalientes a prime region for growing popular grapes like Nebbiolo, Malbec, and Sauvignon Blanc. But Aguascalientes is known for many more grapes than that, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Garnacha Blanca, Chenin Blanc, Viognier, Tempranillo, and others.
Aguascalientes is one of the oldest wine-producing regions in Mexico, with wine tradition dating back to 1575. Catholic Monks began fermenting wine in this area for religious purposes. For centuries after this, the wine region sat relatively quiet until 1947 when the grape growing resurgence began.
Today only 25 percent of the grapes Aguascalientes turn into wine, making it one of the most exclusive wine-producing regions in Mexico.
Discover Aguascalientes’ Wine Route
Aguascalientes has more than 740 acres of vineyards, split among 16 wineries, along with complementary tourist activities like cheese shops, haciendas, and farms. These can all be found along its Ruta del Vino.
Along the Ruta del Vino, visitors can sip and savor premiere wines alongside regional cuisine, learning about the deep history of the wine tradition in Aguascalientes.
Finca Renacimiento, for example, is a four-acre organic vineyard and boutique project that sits at 6,400 feet above sea level. It is known for its Malbec, Tempranillo, and Nebbiolo. The winery prides itself on its fair trade business model, as well as the conservation of local flora and fauna.
Bodegas Origen is a winery that fuses the hydrocalida tradition of wine. Here visitors can take a vineyard tour, as well as tour the cellar and barrel room and enjoy a tasting of two different wines.
Wineries of La Parra is the first organic vineyard in Aguascalientes and the creator of the first 100 percent organic certified Mexican wine. The boutique winery has a limited production delivering quality wines that are matured in an organic vineyard.
The Ruta del Vino continues through the state visiting several other wineries, as well as farms and artisanal shops that offer products that pair perfectly with Aguascalientes wine.
One of the most popular partners along the wine route is Goaty Cheese, an artisanal cheese shop that opened in 2015 specializing in goat cheese. While visiting the shop, guests have the opportunity to taste a variety of their cheeses, as well as purchase any of them. Tours of the facility are offered, as well as grilling services.
Finca 4 Caminos is another special place to experience the best products of Aguascalientes. The estate is marked by thousands of olive trees, a lake, and a historic stone house that has become the heart of the environment. The farm is known for its Arturo Macias olive oil, particularly the Arturo Macias Extra Virgin Olive Oil. The estate is open for guided tours.
Aguascalientes’ Award-Winning Wines
Aguascalientes' wine production is gaining international attention quickly. The state took home eight medals in the Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles Guanajuato 2021 competition. The jury was made up of 28 judges from Belgium, Colombia, France, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the U.S., who carried out blind tastings and scored the wines.
Aguascalientes won two Grand Gold Medals, three Gold Medals, and three Silver Medals. Its El Secreto Winery took four of the eight medals.
Wine & Spa Weekends in Aguascalientes
Several hotels within Aguascalientes offer the opportunity to combine wine and wellness. These boutique hotels and resorts bring together gorgeous wine, beautiful scenery, and deep relaxation for lovely spa weekend itineraries.
Casa Legado Spa Resort, for example, features 12 exclusive villas and its Tesoro de Agua Spa and Wellness Center. The hotel's spa has a lengthy list of decadent experiences, rituals, massages, and facials. Their Wine Antioxidant ritual, for example, features an exfoliation with grape seed and a massage, followed by a wine-based mask and body wrap. The treatment concludes with a bath of wine and salts, as well as a tasting of one of the sumptuous house reds paired with a cheese board.
Spas like Yolihuani and Hotel Boutique Casa Bugambilias have special facilities like temazcal, sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi, along with restaurants that serve locally sourced food and Aguascalientes wine.
HD Photos: Click here
Media Contact: Gustavo Rivas gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
For more information visit - www.vivaaguascalientes.com
The State of Aguascalientes Tourism Board
