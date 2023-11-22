Author Roger C. Douglas Unveils Heartwarming Tale of Dreams and Second Chances in "Careful What You Wish For…"

"Experience the Magic of Christmas with Roger C. Douglas in "Careful What You Wish For…"

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Charles, MO – Roger C. Douglas, a seasoned writer with an unwavering commitment to community service, has released his latest book, " Careful What You Wish For… ". This charming and inspiring story transports readers to a magical world where the spirit of Christmas prevails and dreams come true, regardless of age.In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Santa's Village at the North Pole faces an unprecedented crisis. The tireless elves are struggling to keep up with toy production, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus are contemplating retirement. For the first time in history, the North Pole must choose a new Santa, or Christmas Tradition faces the risk of fading away forever.The narrative centers around a 73-year-old retiree who, in his youth, ardently wished to become Santa Claus. Now, his childhood dream materializes in an unexpected way, offering a second chance to make a difference. He weaves a touching story of hope, transformation, and the enduring power of dreams.Roger, a 74-year-old St. Charles native, brings a unique background to his storytelling. He dedicated 42 years to a well-regarded local grocery store chain before entering retirement. As an MG car enthusiast, Roger serves as the Activities Chairman of the MG Club of St. Louis, contributing not only his passion for vintage cars but also his writing skills, creating articles for the club's newsletter.In the spirit of giving, Roger has a strong commitment to community service. He spearheaded the MG Club's annual Christmas canned food donation drive, donating a remarkable 600 cans of food and securing a well-deserved free breakfast. Additionally, his creative side shines through his love for drawing and oil painting, where he personally illustrated his book, "Careful What You Wish For…"When asked about the inspiration behind his book, he shared, "I was decorating for Christmas, and suddenly, this story just came to me. I did nothing from that day on but write this story for the next couple of months. I wrote and rewrote, made changes, wrote some more – it all just flowed out.""Careful What You Wish For…" conveys a powerful message that resonates with readers of all ages – that you are never too old to pursue your dreams, and second chances are within reach. This heartfelt tale reminds us that, in the spirit of Christmas, hope, dreams, and the magic of the holiday season endure.Join Roger C. Douglas in celebrating the release of "Careful What You Wish For…" and embark on a heartwarming journey to Santa's Village this holiday season. The book is now available on Dorrance Publishing, Booktopia and etc.

