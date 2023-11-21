Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Light the Way’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum encourage the public to join them for music, carols and a holiday reading at the 42nd annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Lighting the Way,” in connection with the first lady’s platform of inspiring people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can be a light for others during the holiday season.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band – the Washburn High School Band, the St. Mary’s Central High School Jazz ensemble “St. Mary’s Blues,” Miss North Dakota 2023 Sydney Helgeson and pianist Michael Land. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

Following the tradition established during the past four ceremonies, the tree will be ceremoniously lit by three individuals in recovery and their families to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season. Attendees of the event may park in the visitor’s lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.

Additionally, as part of the event there will be a winter clothing drive for Heartview Recovery Center in Bismarck. Items that guests are encouraged to bring can include but are not limited to the following:

Coats/jackets

Gloves/mittens

Hats

Scarves

Boots

Snow pants

Sweaters

Flannels

Items for all ages and sexes are welcome.