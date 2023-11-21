Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by NB Bancorp, Inc.
For release at 4:30 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced its approval of the application by NB Bancorp, Inc., to become a bank holding company by merging with NB Financial, Inc., and thereby acquiring Needham Bank, all of Needham, Massachusetts.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
