Drummond urges Corporation Commissioners to side with Oklahoma ratepayers over Biden Administration agencies in today's hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 21, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond is urging Corporation Commissioners to side with Oklahoma ratepayers over federal agencies after the Biden Administration filed a brief yesterday in support of higher rates for residential customers. The matter is set for a hearing this afternoon.

“After presiding over the worst raft of inflation since the 1970s, the Biden Administration is now advocating for Oklahoma residents to pay higher utility bills,” the Attorney General said. “This fact alone should make it clear to Commissioners what is at stake. They can stand with me in support of lower utility bills for Oklahoma families, or they can stand with the Biden Administration and force our residents to pay more.”

Today’s hearing is set to address two motions in support of lower utility rates that were recently filed by Attorney General Drummond. Drummond had crafted a settlement with the AARP and the Corporation Commission’s Public Utilities Division regarding a rate case filed by Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

Under that settlement, PSO’s monthly residential increase would be capped at 2.5 percent, resulting in an average increase of $3.57 down from PSO’s request of $14. On Nov. 16, however, Commissioners modified parts of that agreement, resulting in a significant hike in residential rates to $5.35.

The motions filed by Drummond ask the Commissioners to reinstate the settlement agreement or, at a minimum, to hold residential customers harmless by honoring the cap negotiated by the Attorney General. The Biden Administration is opposing both motions, advocating instead for Oklahoma residential customers to pay higher monthly rates.

Corporation Commissioners are scheduled to convene at 1:30 p.m. today in a public meeting at the Concourse Theater of the Will Rogers Memorial office building.

