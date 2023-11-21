100-Year Flood Protection Project in Pajaro Advances

WHAT TO KNOW: The Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project will construct levees and improvements along the lower Pajaro River and its tributaries to provide 100-year flood risk reduction in the area – up from the existing eight-year level of protection. Since taking office, Governor Newsom has advanced funding and key legislation to move the project forward and protect local communities.

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted progress on the Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project, which will provide 100-year flood risk reduction to the City of Watsonville, the Town of Pajaro and surrounding agricultural areas. The Governor has signed legislation to provide advanced funding for the project, cover 100 percent of non-federal costs, and streamline environmental review.

Today, state, federal and local leaders commemorated the signing of the Project Partnership Agreement, which outlines the cost sharing and execution of work under the project that will be managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in partnership with the Pajaro Regional Flood Management Agency. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024.

“California is investing in the infrastructure and tools needed to meet the challenges of extreme weather across the state,” said Governor Newsom, who this March met with local leaders and first responders in Pajaro working to repair a levee break and support residents. “This project is critically needed to protect communities in the Pajaro Valley, and I thank Speaker Rivas, Senator Laird and all our partners working to make it a reality.”

The Governor, in partnership with the Legislature, invested a total of $436 million in the most recent budget to support flood response and projects to protect communities from future flooding. Of this funding, $40 million was provided to the communities of Pajaro and Planada for flood relief this summer, including direct relief to residents and workers regardless of documentation and citizenship status.

State action to safeguard Pajaro Valley communities