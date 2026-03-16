Here’s how California Paralympians represented Team USA at Milano Cortina 2026

Kate Delson, of San Diego, won gold and silver medals this year at Milano Cortina. At just 20 years old, she is the youngest member of Team USA’s Para snowboard team. Since the age of 6, Delson has been snowboarding along the slopes of California’s Eastern Sierras. She is an inspiration to the next generation of future athletes, and we honor her for her grit and commitment as she brings her first Paralympic medals back to San Diego.

Jen Lee, who is now a four-time Paralympic gold medalist, brings the Bay Area another medal from Milano Cortina. California is proud of Lee and the rest of Team USA’s sled hockey team for their hard work to bring home a medal for the United States. While we honor Lee for his commitment to Team USA, California also honors him for his service as a U.S. Army Veteran – showing up for America in service and in sport.

Matthew Brewer, a Huntington Beach native, represented Team USA in Para alpine skiing in the sitting classification. A returning Paralympian and former nationally ranked snowboarder, Brewer’s journey through adversity has led him back to the world stage to compete among the top athletes. His perseverance and dedication reflect the determination that defines the Paralympic movement.