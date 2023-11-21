Contact: Bryan Viggiani, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: November 21, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of Bridge Replacement Project Along Northway in Warren County New Bridge Over Highway Constructed at Exit 24 for Bolton Landing Southbound Ramps Reopened in Time to Accommodate Holiday Travelers New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $4.1 million project that replaced the bridge carrying Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road over the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) at Exit 24 in the Town of Warrensburg, Warren County. The project, which was completed on time and on budget, deconstructed the original structure – which was built in 1965 and had reached the end of its service life – and constructed a new, more resilient bridge that features a higher vertical clearance and wider shoulders to enhance safety and improve travel through this important interchange for travelers to the Lake George area. The new bridge’s completion allows the southbound exit and entrance ramps at Exit 24, which had been closed since April, to re-open in time to accommodate holiday season travelers. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to make critically important investments in our infrastructure that will better connect communities and create a more efficient and resilient transportation network that benefits all users,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “The Northway is a vital traffic artery and the completion of this new bridge, just in time for the holiday season, will ensure that a vital connection for travelers to and from the beautiful Lake George area will remain open and accessible for decades to come.” Northway Exit 24 connects the highway to Bolton Landing-Riverbank Road and provides convenient access to the east to Bolton Landing, which is a popular destination on the northern end of Lake George. The exit also serves as a gateway for residents and visitors alike to the beautiful scenery and recreational opportunities in the southeastern Adirondacks. The new bridge meets modern interstate standards with a vertical clearance of 16 feet, 6 inches, surpassing the 15-foot-9 clearance of the old bridge. Additionally, the new bridge has 11-foot-wide travel lanes with four-foot-wide shoulders on each side, allowing for better visibility for drivers while calming vehicular speeds on the bridge itself. The old bridge had 12-foot-wide travel lanes with two-foot shoulders. During the project, the Department was able to remove the old bridge piece by piece and install new steel for the new structure with minimal disruptions to traffic on the Northway below, using periodic closures on I-87 lasting only 15 minutes during overnight hours. Senator Dan Stec said, “Completing the bridge over the Northway at Exit 24 ensures a vital piece of local infrastructure is stronger, safer, and more resilient. Getting it reopened now ensures smoother travel for residents and visitors alike this holiday season, and for years to come.” Assemblymember Matthew Simpson said, “I am pleased to see this important piece of regional infrastructure completed for use by residents and visitors alike. Ensuring safe and reliable roads and bridges is an expectation of New Yorkers that New York State DOT delivers time and again. My sincere gratitude goes out to the men and women who constructed this bridge, on time and on budget, for the betterment of those will use it on a daily basis.” Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said, “We thank the New York State Department of Transportation for the expedited replacement of the bridge at Warren County Route 11 and Northway Exit 24 in the town of Bolton, as this highway interchange is part of a major route of travel for those headed to the Lake George Region and Northern Warren County. This new bridge will make for safer travel for Warren County residents and visitors, just in time for winter weather.” For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany. ###