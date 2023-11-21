Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo License Office will be closed Wednesday and through the weekend
The Division of Marine Fisheries license office in Manteo will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, reopening on Monday Nov. 27.
Members of public who need to conduct license business on Wednesday may do so at the following locations:
|
Division of Marine Fisheries
3441 Arendell St., Morehead City
252-726-7021
|
Department of Environmental Quality
127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington
910-796-7215
|
Department of Environmental Quality
943 Washington Square Mall
Highway 17, Washington
252-946-6481
All Division of Marine Fisheries offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for the Thanksgiving holidays.
Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 888-248-6834.