Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo License Office will be closed Wednesday and through the weekend

The Division of Marine Fisheries license office in Manteo will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, reopening on Monday Nov. 27.

Members of public who need to conduct license business on Wednesday may do so at the following locations:

Division of Marine Fisheries

3441 Arendell St., Morehead City

252-726-7021 Department of Environmental Quality

127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington

910-796-7215 Department of Environmental Quality

943 Washington Square Mall

Highway 17, Washington

252-946-6481

All Division of Marine Fisheries offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 888-248-6834.