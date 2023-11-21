Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,325 in the last 365 days.

Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo License Office will be closed Wednesday and through the weekend

The Division of Marine Fisheries license office in Manteo will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, reopening on Monday Nov. 27. 

Members of public who need to conduct license business on Wednesday may do so at the following locations:

Division of Marine Fisheries
3441 Arendell St., Morehead City
252-726-7021		 Department of Environmental Quality
127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington
910-796-7215
Department of Environmental Quality
943 Washington Square Mall
Highway 17, Washington 
252-946-6481     

All Division of Marine Fisheries offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24, for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at http://www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 888-248-6834.

You just read:

Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo License Office will be closed Wednesday and through the weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more