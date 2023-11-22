Carrick Rangers F.C. Unveil Groundbreaking +Fan Experience, Revolutionizing Fan Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrick Rangers F.C. (CRFC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking leap in fan engagement with the launch of the CRFC+Fan experience, a revolutionary platform designed to bring supporters worldwide closer to the heart of the club. Developed in collaboration with Fan Owned Club Inc. (FOC), this innovative initiative is set to create a global community of passionate fans who will have unprecedented access to the inner workings of Carrick Rangers F.C.
Developed in collaboration with Fan Owned Club Inc. (FOC), the CRFC+Fan experience is a testament to Carrick Rangers F.C.'s commitment to fostering a deeper connection with its fanbase. Providing exclusive access to the management, staff, and players, this unique initiative transcends borders, transforming fans into active participants in the club's journey.
Michael Smith, majority owner of Carrick Rangers F.C., emphasized the transformative impact of the CRFC+Fan experience, stating, "How do you take all the benefits of supporting your local club and export those to an international fanbase? How do you give supporters worldwide the opportunity to invest directly in the club they love and have access normally reserved for owners? These are the questions we are answering with the CRFC+Fan experience. I am thrilled to say 100% of the Carrick Rangers profits from +Fan will go directly back into the club to advance our goal of being a consistently top club in the Irish League."
Peter Clarke, Carrick Rangers F.C. Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "The CRFC+Fan experience is a game-changer for our supporters. It's about creating a community that transcends borders, and we're excited to see the impact it will have on the connection between the club and its fans."
In a strategic move, Fan Owned Club Inc. will also invest in Carrick Rangers F.C. with a minority interest, offering subscribers to CRFC+Fan unique benefits, including early access and significant discounts to future equity sales, as well as the opportunity to become a Fan Owner.
Founder of Fan Owned Club, Steve Paris, shared his excitement, "Fan engagement is at the core of what we do at FOC, and the CRFC+Fan experience takes it to a whole new level. It's not just about being a supporter; it's about being an integral part of the club's journey. We're thrilled to partner with Carrick Rangers F.C. on this innovative initiative.”
FORMAL LAUNCH IN JANUARY 2024: JOIN THE INSIDERS NOW
While the formal launch of the CRFC+Fan experience is set for January 2024, early subscribers can take advantage of pre-launch events and exclusive perks. Early reservations are now open, making it the perfect holiday gift for sports fans seeking an unparalleled connection with their favorite club. To choose your membership, visit: https://www.plus.fan/carrick
BEHIND-THE-SCENES ACCESS + INSIGHTS + OFFERS
+Fan provides more behind-the-scenes access than ever before. As an Insider, you'll enjoy a unique platform available to members only, gaining access to content not available anywhere else, setting you apart from the standard social and media content. Immerse yourself in the inner workings of Carrick Rangers F.C.. Hear directly from the management, staff and key decision-makers as they share insights, strategies and the vision for the future of the Club.
OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME A FAN OWNER
Subscribers to CRFC+Fan will receive exclusive benefits, including early access and significant discounts to future equity sales, providing a unique opportunity to invest in the club and share in its success. Subscribers to +Fan will have the chance to own a share of Carrick Rangers F.C., aligning your passion with a tangible stake in the club's journey.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR MEDIA INQUIRIES
David Herman
Fan Owned Club Inc.
CMO
+43 6641563682 | USA +01 3125602085
david.herman@fanownedclub.com
Ryan Clarke
Carrick Rangers F.C.
Head of Communications & Media
+44 7788289477
ryan@carrickrangers.co.uk
ABOUT CARRICK RANGERS F.C.
Carrick Rangers is a top division professional football club competing in the SportsDirect Premiership as part of the Northern Ireland Football League. Based in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, the Club was founded in 1939 and today operates the senior men’s team, a U-20 men’s team and Academy squads. For more information: https://www.carrickrangers.co.uk/
ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB INC.
Fan Owned Club has been at the forefront of the growing fan ownership movement in the United States, allowing fans to own a piece of a club for less than many pay for season tickets. For more information to become a Fan Owner: https://fanownedclub.com/
ABOUT +FAN
+Fan is a revolutionary fan engagement platform connecting supporters with their favorite clubs on a deeper level. Providing exclusive access and benefits to subscribers, +Fan creates a global community of passionate fans. For more information, https://www.plus.fan/carrick
David Herman
Developed in collaboration with Fan Owned Club Inc. (FOC), the CRFC+Fan experience is a testament to Carrick Rangers F.C.'s commitment to fostering a deeper connection with its fanbase. Providing exclusive access to the management, staff, and players, this unique initiative transcends borders, transforming fans into active participants in the club's journey.
Michael Smith, majority owner of Carrick Rangers F.C., emphasized the transformative impact of the CRFC+Fan experience, stating, "How do you take all the benefits of supporting your local club and export those to an international fanbase? How do you give supporters worldwide the opportunity to invest directly in the club they love and have access normally reserved for owners? These are the questions we are answering with the CRFC+Fan experience. I am thrilled to say 100% of the Carrick Rangers profits from +Fan will go directly back into the club to advance our goal of being a consistently top club in the Irish League."
Peter Clarke, Carrick Rangers F.C. Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture, stating, "The CRFC+Fan experience is a game-changer for our supporters. It's about creating a community that transcends borders, and we're excited to see the impact it will have on the connection between the club and its fans."
In a strategic move, Fan Owned Club Inc. will also invest in Carrick Rangers F.C. with a minority interest, offering subscribers to CRFC+Fan unique benefits, including early access and significant discounts to future equity sales, as well as the opportunity to become a Fan Owner.
Founder of Fan Owned Club, Steve Paris, shared his excitement, "Fan engagement is at the core of what we do at FOC, and the CRFC+Fan experience takes it to a whole new level. It's not just about being a supporter; it's about being an integral part of the club's journey. We're thrilled to partner with Carrick Rangers F.C. on this innovative initiative.”
FORMAL LAUNCH IN JANUARY 2024: JOIN THE INSIDERS NOW
While the formal launch of the CRFC+Fan experience is set for January 2024, early subscribers can take advantage of pre-launch events and exclusive perks. Early reservations are now open, making it the perfect holiday gift for sports fans seeking an unparalleled connection with their favorite club. To choose your membership, visit: https://www.plus.fan/carrick
BEHIND-THE-SCENES ACCESS + INSIGHTS + OFFERS
+Fan provides more behind-the-scenes access than ever before. As an Insider, you'll enjoy a unique platform available to members only, gaining access to content not available anywhere else, setting you apart from the standard social and media content. Immerse yourself in the inner workings of Carrick Rangers F.C.. Hear directly from the management, staff and key decision-makers as they share insights, strategies and the vision for the future of the Club.
OPPORTUNITY TO BECOME A FAN OWNER
Subscribers to CRFC+Fan will receive exclusive benefits, including early access and significant discounts to future equity sales, providing a unique opportunity to invest in the club and share in its success. Subscribers to +Fan will have the chance to own a share of Carrick Rangers F.C., aligning your passion with a tangible stake in the club's journey.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR MEDIA INQUIRIES
David Herman
Fan Owned Club Inc.
CMO
+43 6641563682 | USA +01 3125602085
david.herman@fanownedclub.com
Ryan Clarke
Carrick Rangers F.C.
Head of Communications & Media
+44 7788289477
ryan@carrickrangers.co.uk
ABOUT CARRICK RANGERS F.C.
Carrick Rangers is a top division professional football club competing in the SportsDirect Premiership as part of the Northern Ireland Football League. Based in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, the Club was founded in 1939 and today operates the senior men’s team, a U-20 men’s team and Academy squads. For more information: https://www.carrickrangers.co.uk/
ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB INC.
Fan Owned Club has been at the forefront of the growing fan ownership movement in the United States, allowing fans to own a piece of a club for less than many pay for season tickets. For more information to become a Fan Owner: https://fanownedclub.com/
ABOUT +FAN
+Fan is a revolutionary fan engagement platform connecting supporters with their favorite clubs on a deeper level. Providing exclusive access and benefits to subscribers, +Fan creates a global community of passionate fans. For more information, https://www.plus.fan/carrick
David Herman
Fan Owned Club Inc.
+1 612-552-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok