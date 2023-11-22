Alloy Personal Training Franchise Partners with Marek Health for Enhanced Wellness for Alloy Members
Alloy Personal Training partners with Marek Health to offer a holistic wellness package, combining fitness training and telehealth services.
At Alloy Personal Training we embrace this change, offering strategies for staying young and vital. We are excited to offer our clients a holistic, proactive path to optimal wellness.”ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Personal Training, the premiere and fast-growing personal training fitness studio franchise, is excited to announce a new partnership with Marek Health, a premium telehealth platform built on streamlining health optimization that uses preventative medicine and evidence-based treatment.
— Rick Mayo, Alloy Founder and CEO
This collaboration marks a significant step in Alloy's mission to provide comprehensive wellness solutions. Marek Health's expertise in telehealth services complements Alloy's personalized training approach, offering clients a holistic path to achieving their health and fitness goals.
About the Partnership:
The partnership introduces the "Optimization Package," designed to leverage high-accuracy assays and precise biomarkers. This package includes:
1. Comprehensive blood panel: Access precise and reliable information about hormonal function, metabolic health, lipids, and organ health. Accurate insights to help identify potential imbalances to make targeted adjustments.
2. Lab Review: A 45-minute video conference to review lab results with actionable steps to improve health and performance. Recipients will then have the choice to receive potential prescription treatment options, over-the-counter supplementation, and lifestyle changes.
3. Medical Provider Consult: After lab review, there is the option to meet with one of Marek Health’s licensed partnered providers via video conference to discuss detailed results, answer real-time questions, and formulate a customized treatment plan. Treatments will be sent directly to the client’s door once the treatment plan is finalized and approved.
4. Four-Step Process for Enhanced Care: The collaboration introduces a structured, four-step process - from ordering lab tests to receiving medical consultations and customized treatment plans, all aimed at providing a seamless and effective wellness journey.
"Age perception has shifted dramatically, transforming what was once considered 'twilight years' into a vibrant stage of life, full of potential,” said Rick Mayo, CEO and founder of the Alloy personal training franchise. “At Alloy, we embrace this change, offering strategies for staying young and vital. Partnering with Marek Health enhances this vision, as their detailed health analyses and tailored treatments represent the future of personalized care. We are excited to offer our clients a holistic, proactive path to optimal wellness," says Mayo.
Steven Granzella, Marketing Director at Marek, said, "We at Marek Health are thrilled to partner with Alloy Personal Training, a leader in the fitness industry. This partnership symbolizes a fusion of cutting-edge health technology and personalized fitness, bringing clients a new level of comprehensive wellness.
Alloy members and supporters can visit AlloyFranchise.com to learn more and to sign up.
# # #
About Alloy Personal Training Franchise
Alloy's fitness program was created in 1992 around a very straightforward philosophy: people who get personalized coaching get better results. The Alloy systems, platforms, and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities worldwide and were recently awarded the AFS Fitness Business of the Year.
Alloy's established, effective fitness platform and business management solutions have delivered real results worldwide. Alloy Personal Training Franchise allows franchisees to impact their community and their future with a branded, brick-and-mortar Alloy Personal Training franchise location.
Today, Alloy programs are among the most effective programs in the world for helping people who want to look and feel their absolute best. Learn more at http://alloyfranchise.com.
About Rick Mayo
Rick Mayo is an accomplished fitness business entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of the Alloy Personal Training Franchise. He is also the host of the Alloy Personal Training Business Podcast.
Rick's business journey began with his original personal training studio, which opened in 1992 and is still going strong, having delivered exceptional fitness experiences to tens of thousands of clients in the Roswell, Georgia, area. In 2010, Rick started Alloy, a personal training business platform. As a result of Alloy's combination of customized client programs, business systems, and technology tools, leading health club and gym brands adopted the Alloy model. It rapidly grew to serve over 2,000 licensed fitness facilities worldwide. With years of experience deploying the Alloy systems under their belt, Mayo and his team took the next logical step by launching the Alloy Personal Training franchise in 2019 to deliver a turnkey opportunity encompassing the entire personal training business model from build-out design through equipment, business systems, technology platforms, marketing, and more.
Rick, a fitness entrepreneur, has delivered keynotes on personal training and fitness business trends to audiences worldwide. He has also been an advisor to organizations like the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association and the American Council on Exercise, among others.
Rick and his Alloy Personal Training Business team have signed several development agreements and are in talks to develop additional markets. To learn more, visit www.alloyfranchise.com.
Brandi J Bergeron
Moon Mission Media
email us here