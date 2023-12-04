Prestige Fine Art copies Magritte painting auctioned at Sotheby's for 80 million for Alex Green CEO of Oxford Club 2022

Prestige Artist copy of Rene Magritte Painting "The Empire of Light" Prestige Artist painting Rembrandt as demonstration for Art Collectors Rene Magritte Painting" The Empire of Light" in Front of Sotheby's

Prestige Fine Art is Museum Quality for discerning art lovers with any painting any size.

I have gorgeous paintings from Prestige Fine Art all over my home and office. Guest never fail to comment on them. I'll be back when I have empty wall space...or just want to look at something new.” — Alex Green Investment Director The Oxford Club

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Prestige Fine Art Recreates Magritte Painting for Oxford Club CEO Alex GreenPrestige Fine Art, known for its impeccable reproductions of famous paintings, has once again made headlines with its latest creation. The renowned art company has created an exacting copy of René Magritte's "The Empire of Light," which recently sold for a staggering 80 million dollars at a Sotheby's auction. This masterpiece has been commissioned by Alex Green, CEO of the Oxford Club and avid art collector.The decision to recreate this iconic painting came after Green attended the Sotheby's auction and was captivated by Magritte's work. As a passionate art enthusiast, Green was determined to have a piece of this renowned painting in his own collection. However, with the original selling for such a high price, Green turned to Prestige Fine Art to create a replica that would be indistinguishable from the original.Prestige Fine Art's team of skilled artists spent months meticulously studying and recreating every detail of the painting, from the brushstrokes to the colors and textures. The result is a stunning replica that captures the essence and beauty of Magritte's original masterpiece. This exacting copy will now hang proudly in Green's private collection, allowing him to appreciate the artwork in the comfort of his own home.Prestige Fine Art's ability to recreate famous paintings with such precision and attention to detail has once again impressed the art world. The company's dedication to preserving and sharing the beauty of renowned artworks has made them a go-to for art enthusiasts and collectors alike. With this latest creation for Alex Green, Prestige Fine Art has solidified its position as a leader in the art reproduction industry.Contact: Edward A. Meroemero@prestigefineart.com

Prestige Artist from Italy describes the techniques he used to copy Rene Magritte 80 million dollar painting "The Empire of Light"