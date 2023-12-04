Prestige Fine Art copies Magritte painting auctioned at Sotheby's for 80 million for Alex Green CEO of Oxford Club 2022
Prestige Fine Art is Museum Quality for discerning art lovers with any painting any size.
I have gorgeous paintings from Prestige Fine Art all over my home and office. Guest never fail to comment on them. I'll be back when I have empty wall space...or just want to look at something new.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Prestige Fine Art Recreates Magritte Painting for Oxford Club CEO Alex Green
— Alex Green Investment Director The Oxford Club
Prestige Fine Art, known for its impeccable reproductions of famous paintings, has once again made headlines with its latest creation. The renowned art company has created an exacting copy of René Magritte's "The Empire of Light," which recently sold for a staggering 80 million dollars at a Sotheby's auction. This masterpiece has been commissioned by Alex Green, CEO of the Oxford Club and avid art collector.
The decision to recreate this iconic painting came after Green attended the Sotheby's auction and was captivated by Magritte's work. As a passionate art enthusiast, Green was determined to have a piece of this renowned painting in his own collection. However, with the original selling for such a high price, Green turned to Prestige Fine Art to create a replica that would be indistinguishable from the original.
Prestige Fine Art's team of skilled artists spent months meticulously studying and recreating every detail of the painting, from the brushstrokes to the colors and textures. The result is a stunning replica that captures the essence and beauty of Magritte's original masterpiece. This exacting copy will now hang proudly in Green's private collection, allowing him to appreciate the artwork in the comfort of his own home.
Prestige Fine Art's ability to recreate famous paintings with such precision and attention to detail has once again impressed the art world. The company's dedication to preserving and sharing the beauty of renowned artworks has made them a go-to for art enthusiasts and collectors alike. With this latest creation for Alex Green, Prestige Fine Art has solidified its position as a leader in the art reproduction industry.
Learn more Museum Quality Book 400 color plates Amazon
Prestige Fine Art website
Prestige Video
Contact: Edward A. Mero
emero@prestigefineart.com
Edward Mero
Prestige Fine Art
+1 954-604-1288
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Prestige Artist from Italy describes the techniques he used to copy Rene Magritte 80 million dollar painting "The Empire of Light"