Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,342 in the last 365 days.

President welcomes int'l Red Cross delegates

VIETNAM, November 21 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a reception on Tuesday for leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) who are in Hà Nội to attend the IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference.

The President thanked the IFRC, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of countries and international organisations for their cooperation and effective support for Vietnam over the past years, especially in times of natural disasters and diseases.  

He said upholding the fine compassionate tradition of the nation, the Party and State of Việt Nam pay great attention to humanitarian activities in the country and in the world. Vietnam considers humanitarian work a regular task of the entire political system, the State leader said.

He pointed out that as climate change has brought about increasing extreme weather phenomena all over the world, the Asia-Pacific region is facing great challenges as one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change. Climate change-related threats to humans’ survival are forecast to have serious impacts on efforts to improve the life of people in the region.

President Thưởng strongly believed that international cooperation and solidarity have decisive significance to enhancing the capacity of conducting humanitarian activities and responding to disasters.  

With the theme "Asia-Pacific: Preparedness for Disasters", the IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference provides a good opportunity for the region to share experience and enhance capacity to build a humanitarian network for the region and the world, he said.

The IFRC delegates remarked that the Red Cross Society of Việt Nam has operated dynamically and strongly, contributing greatly to the international Red Cross movement.

Many delegates expressed the hope to continue coordinating with the Việt Nam Red Cross Society to further expand international humanitarian activities. — VNS

You just read:

President welcomes int'l Red Cross delegates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more