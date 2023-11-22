California Closets Transforms Homes And Lives One Hashtag At A Time
With the help of followers, California Closets of NC and VA will be giving to various Ronald McDonald House Charities with a Giving Tuesday hashtag campaign.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia, the local leader in custom home organization solutions, is excited to announce a special Giving Tuesday campaign to support local Ronald McDonald House Charities. This unique initiative encourages social media users to make a difference with every post shared.
“At California Closets, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve,” said franchise co-owner Joe Marengi. “Our Giving Tuesday campaign is not just about boosting awareness for a good cause, it is about making a positive impact where it matters most — in the lives of families supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities.”
On Giving Tuesday, California Closets will donate $1 to local Ronald McDonald House Charities for every social media post with this campaign's hashtags. The promotion aims to leverage the influence of our California Closets' engaged community and their appreciation for custom storage solutions to create a meaningful impact on their local Ronald McDonald House Charities. By tying each post to a fixed donation, the campaign motivates followers to actively participate and foster personal connections to the philanthropic cause — transforming online engagement into tangible support for those in need.
California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia has crafted five unique hashtags, each corresponding to a specific location (ex. #CaliforniaClosetsGreensboroRMHC, #CaliforniaClosetsRaleighRMHC, etc.). For every post shared on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that uses the designated hashtag for a particular California Closets location, the franchise will donate $1 to its nearest Ronald McDonald House.
“As a local business deeply rooted in North Carolina and Virginia, our Giving Tuesday campaign is a way for us to extend our commitment to community well-being,” stated co-owner Graziella Marengi. “We're not just about creating beautiful and functional spaces; we're also about adding beauty and joy to our five hometowns. Let's make this Giving Tuesday a day of shared generosity and compassion.”
The Giving Tuesday campaign kicks off the morning of November 28, 2023, at 12:00 AM, and runs through that night at 11:59 PM.
Join California Closets in making a difference this Giving Tuesday by sharing your posts and using the designated hashtags. Let's come together to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and make a positive impact in our local communities.
To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612. To support its local Ronald McDonald House Charities, use the hashtag #CaliforniaClosetsRaleighRMHC.
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410.
To support its local Ronald McDonald House Charities, use the hashtag #CaliforniaClosetsGreensboroRMHC.
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405.
To support its local Ronald McDonald House Charities, use the hashtag #CaliforniaClosetsWilmingtonRMHC.
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
To support its local Ronald McDonald House Charities, use the hashtag #CaliforniaClosetsRichmondRMHC.
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
To support its local Ronald McDonald House Charities, use the hashtag #CaliforniaClosetsVirginiaBeachRMHC.
About California Closets®
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.
Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With design centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
