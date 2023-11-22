Submit Release
Dr. Prerna S Sharma to Showcase Artwork at Kai Beauty Co. in Fort Lauderdale for a Charitable Cause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Prerna S Sharma, accomplished artist and philanthropist, will be unveiling her latest collection at Kai Beauty Co. in Fort Lauderdale on December 1st, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. This exclusive art exhibition is not only an opportunity to appreciate Dr. Sharma's extraordinary talent but also a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause, as a portion of the proceeds are dedicated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Kai Beauty Co., a distinguished salon and boutique owned by sisters Michelle and Judith Dupin, are thrilled to host this unique event that seamlessly blends art, beauty, and charity. Both ladies express their enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to showcase Prerna's exceptional artwork and to support a charitable endeavor. It's a wonderful way for our community to come together, appreciate art, and make a positive impact on society."

The art exhibition promises an evening of aesthetic delight, with Dr. Sharma's diverse collection of paintings and mixed media pieces. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the artist, gaining insights into her creative process and the inspiration behind each artwork.

In addition to being a celebration of art, the event will feature a charitable initiative aimed at raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Guests are encouraged to contribute to this noble cause by purchasing artworks, with a percentage of the proceeds directly benefiting the foundation.

The exhibition will take place at Kai Beauty Co., located at 4242 N. Federal Highway, Suite H, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on December 1st. Attendees can look forward to a delightful evening filled with art, camaraderie, and philanthropy. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided, adding to the festive atmosphere. Dr. Sharma's commitment to supporting charitable causes adds an extra layer of significance to this already captivating showcase.

