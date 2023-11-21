Waterfowl Hunters: Duck Season Opens November 18: Note Special Early Opportunity Hunt Available for Youth, Active Military and Veterans (Nov. 11-12)

Social Circle, Ga.

Waterfowl hunters are ready to head to their favorite wetland location for the opening day of the Georgia duck hunting season when it opens on Sat., Nov. 18, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). Youth, active military and veterans should take note of an early hunt opportunity Nov. 11-12.



“A significant change this year, quota waterfowl hunts on Butler Island have been suspended for the 2023 season due to weather-related delays in scheduled repairs,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “The Champney waterfowl hunts are not affected by these repairs and will be held as scheduled. Hunters who had hoped for a Butler Island blind this season can use this as an opportunity to explore some new public land spots.”

Duck season dates are Nov. 18-26 and Dec. 9 – Jan. 28. Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, Active Military and Veterans can take advantage of two early Waterfowl Hunting Dates on Nov. 11-12. On these two days, youth ages 16 or younger OR active military or veterans may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt).

To hunt waterfowl in Georgia, you need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and a federal duck stamp (now available when you purchase your other recreational licenses). WRD has made your purchase decision even easier by the creation of the Waterfowl Hunter Package at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all the licenses you need (and includes an attractive plastic license card).

For more information on waterfowl hunting, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.